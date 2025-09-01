Trader at Northampton's Market Square says they are cautious over speaking out due to council contracts

A trader at Northampton’s Market Square says they feel cautious about speaking publicly because of the wording in their contracts set by the previous Tory administration.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Chronicle & Echo to see the contracts was first refused by WNC. The Chron then requested an internal review which saw an independent auditor later overturn the refusal.

The contracts state that a trader’s licence can be terminated if their behaviour “brings the Market Square into disrepute” or is “misleading, inappropriate, [or] contrary to the interests of the general public.”

The FOI request was submitted after one trader declined to speak to the Chron, pointing directly to the contract. A couple of others have also been less open to talk.

A Market Square trader has said they are reluctant to speak out due to wording in their contract.

The Chron asked West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) how it interprets these clauses and whether they apply to traders speaking in the media. The council declined to comment.

The contracts were written under the former Conservative administration. That administration was voted out in May 2025, when Reform took control of the council.

Traders first moved onto the new Market Square in September 2024 following a £12.5million refurbishment. From February 2023 until then, they were based at Commercial Street car park after being moved off the square. At the time, the Chronicle & Echo reported extensively on how many struggled to make a living there. Many of those traders who spoke out while at Commercial Street have since moved back up.

Since returning, some traders have praised Reform’s presence since taking office. They say the new leadership has been more willing to listen.

Multiple traders also told the Chronicle & Echo that policing of anti-social behaviour on the square has improved in recent months.

Longstanding trader Les Brannan said: “The traders have found the new council are interested in listening to the traders unlike their predecessors who treated us like cattle. We are looking forward to a good working relationship at last with WNC and understand that it will take time to rectify the previous problems but we are happy that they are trying.”

However, as mentioned, some traders have preferred not to comment at all on issues.

At the same time, questions remain about whether certain businesses are being given favourable treatment. One food truck trader recently told the Chronicle & Echo he believed fashion retailer H&M had been given special consideration so their new store in the Grosvenor Centre could be more visible from the Market Square – to the detriment of his own footfall.

H&M relocated from Abington Street to the former Next site in the Grosvenor Centre, which fronts directly onto the Market Square.

Chronicle & Echo asked WNC if any such agreement exists. The council did not respond directly.

The Chron also submitted an FOI request asking for a copy of the H&M contract or agreement. WNC replied: “WNC was not a party to the lease which documents the occupation of H&M within the Grosvenor Centre. While the council does own the freehold interest in the land upon which the Grosvenor Centre sits, it is held by the owners/managers of the centre on a long lease. Any enquiries in relation to the H&M lease would need to be directed to the owners/managers of the Grosvenor Centre.”

However, the Chron has since requested an internal review on the grounds that WNC loaned £3 million relating to the redevelopment — including £2 million that specifically supported H&M’s move — and therefore should hold documentation, correspondence or conditions relating to the deal.

H&M declined to comment on the claim.