Top duo call for admissions for non-graduates to join Northamptonshire Police

Many “potentially outstanding” police recruits could be put off from joining a force if they need a degree, Northamptonshire Police’s chief constable and police and crime commissioner (PCC) said. Nick Adderley and Stephen Mold wrote in The Times that a plan to phase out the “traditional route”, where officers join the beat after 20 weeks’ training, would be a “massive own goal”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she agreed with Mr Adderley and Mr Mold. She has asked the College of Policing to look again at proposals which are set to be rolled out in April.

Mr Adderley and Mr Mold said it is “crucial” that potential recruits without degrees are able to apply to join police forces to ensure “the most effective, trained and competent police service possible, with the highest integrity”.

While they accept “change is necessary”, following the convictions of former Met Police officers David Carrick and Wayne Couzens and other recent scandals in other forces, they said the anticipated change “will limit applications and prevent us from recruiting from the widest talent pool possible”.

Northamptonshire Police has “one of the youngest workforces in the country”, they said. More than a third of officers have less than five years’ service.

“Every police officer must, regardless of educational background, have a hunger and desire to aspire to be the best,” Mr Adderley and Mr Mold said.

“A mix of entry routes would encourage new recruits seeking degrees but also offer alternatives for those who may consider the profession later in life.”