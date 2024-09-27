Tidy Our Town: Week of action carried out after council approved clamp down on ‘unsightly bin storage’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A week of action was recently carried out, with the aim of creating a cleaner Northampton town centre, after the council approved a clamp down on “unsightly bin storage” back in May.

Neighbourhood wardens from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) visited town centre businesses, in support of the new policy to keep the area clean and tidy.

This formed part of a week of action to help local traders comply with the Northampton Town Centre Environmental Policy, which sets out how commercial waste should be stored and handled.

The aim of the policy, as outlined earlier in the year, is to “elevate the town centre’s appeal, encouraging more people to use it” and making it “safer to access for residents and visitors”.

During the week of action, from September 9 to 13, more than 400 businesses were visited and more than 1,200 stickers were placed on commercial bins.

Businesses are being urged to make sure bins are appropriately stored and only put out when they are due to be collected, or they could face enforcement.

It was said that this will be made easier by ‘timed waste collections’, which will be designated windows to ensure bins are only put out at specific times.

Following this initial education phase, “enforcement measures and action” will be put in place to ensure compliance with the policy – as outlined earlier in the year.

Visitors to the town centre may have seen bright orange stickers on some bins, helping identify the owners. The stickers are part of wider guidance and information being offered to business owners, says WNC.

During the week of action, from September 9 to 13, more than 400 businesses were visited and more than 1,200 stickers were placed on commercial bins. WNC said "feedback received from businesses was positive and in support of the new policy".

Councillor Matt Golby, deputy leader of WNC and cabinet member for adult care, public health and regulatory services, said: “As part of the regeneration of Northampton town centre, we want to make sure it is a safe and clean environment for those visiting for leisure and work.

“All organisations have a responsibility to ensure any waste produced from their activities is handled, stored and disposed of in the correct way.”

Councillor Rebecca Breese, cabinet member for environment, recycling and waste, added that the policy is in place to improve everyone’s experience – and create a “more pleasant and safer environment by dealing with unsightly bin storage”.

The area covered extends to the inner ring road, bounded by Mounts, Campbell Square, Broad Street, Horse Market, St Peter’s Way, Victoria Promenade, Cheyne Walk and York Road. If successful, the pilot scheme may be extended to other parts of West Northamptonshire.

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].