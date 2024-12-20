Tidy Our Town: Labour candidate hosts Santa litter picks to spread positive messages ahead of 2025 local elections

The Labour Party candidate, who has been selected to run for the Kingsley and Semilong ward in the 2025 local elections, hosted two Santa litter picks to spread positive messages in the run up to Christmas.

Farzana Aldridge is hoping to be successful in next May’s West Northamptonshire Council local elections, and has immersed herself in the issue of littering and fly tipping among the community.

Two Santa litter picks were hosted in Kingsley and Semilong on the first weekend in December, despite the dire weather conditions.

The events were organised jointly by Farzana and the Kingsley and Semilong Litter Wombles, as major concerns had been raised among residents in the ward.

Farzana was “delighted” at the high level of interest and excitement at Santa visiting the areas, with many passersby stopping to say hello and cars tooting as they drove past.

The Labour candidate hoped the Santa messages sunk in for the young attendees – that you end up on the nice list if you do not litter, and you can spread goodwill by leaving no rubbish behind.

When asked why now was the right time to step up as a candidate for the ward, Farzana told the Chronicle & Echo: “I worked and lived in the county many years ago and moved back around three years ago.

“I’ve been looking at the way things are happening in West Northamptonshire and I really want to make a difference. I have a background in public service, having worked in around seven different local authorities in my career. With that background, I hope I can make a difference.”

With littering and fly tipping being among one of the most significant concerns for the people of Semilong and Kingsley, Farzana said she is a “great believer in working with and for local communities” and coming together to make a difference.

There were four attendees at the Kingsley pick and eight in Semilong, which Farzana was “delighted” with given the poor weather.

Not only did the Santa pick spread Christmas cheer and positivity, but Farzana noticed the “unanimous commitment and agreement” from these dedicated individuals to keep the areas free from littering and fly tipping.

There were three suggestions made by those in attendance at the Santa litter picks, which Farzana said she will make a priority if successful in the local elections next May.

The first is installing more bins on pavements and ensuring they are regularly emptied. The second is making skips available on a monthly basis, as many do not own cars to go to recycling centres – nor do they have the funds to pay for larger items to be taken away.

The final one was to address the inherent problem of using open box bins and plastic bags for rubbish collection, which makes it difficult to stop litter from spilling out onto the streets.

To join the Northants Litter Wombles in their important work, visit the Facebook group here.