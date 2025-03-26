People living in a small Northamptonshire village near the site of an existing quarry have launched a petition against plans for a further mineral excavation site by their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new limestone quarry would comprise an extra 21 hectares of land to the north of the existing Pury End Quarry, near Towcester.

Developers Heritage Quarry Group (HQG) say there is a “significant and demonstrable need for the continued supply of high-quality building stone” in the county. Critics of the scheme argue it would cause irreversible damage to the environment, traffic levels and air pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed site is currently made up of fields used for agricultural use, south of the A5. A ‘Stop the New Pury End Quarry’ campaign group has also been set up in response to the plans.

Entrance to the existing Pury End Quarry, which is directly south of the proposed new limestone quarry site. (Image: Google Maps)

According to HQG, the new site would offer approximately 1,576,000 tonnes of limestone, including 50,000 tonnes of the local ‘Pury Stone’ which it says is “in demand” for building. They claim the existing site is “predominantly exhausted” of material and entering the restoration stage.

Jemima Hobson, a resident who started a petition against the plans, said the project would “drastically alter” the local community. Since it was launched last Friday (March 21), the petition has built up more than 300 signatures.

Ms Hobson added: “Quarry operations bring noise, dust, and air pollution—posing health risks, especially for those with respiratory conditions. Increased heavy traffic will strain our roads, creating congestion and safety hazards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Worse still, the irreversible environmental damage—loss of habitats, biodiversity, and land degradation—threatens the natural beauty we cherish. The costs of this project far outweigh any potential benefits. This is our home, our environment, and our future.”

The new quarry would be located in fields immediately above the existing quarry site, bounded by the A5 to the north and Cowpastures Lane to the west. (Image: Google Maps)

According to planning documents, the quarry site would operate from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and between 7am and 1pm on Saturdays. The developer has also calculated that at peak operation there would be up to 110 lorry movements in or out of the new quarry each day. Vehicles would access the site via an existing access junction directly off the A5.

It is anticipated that the quarry will be in operation extracting material for six to eight years. Once the operational phase has ended, it will take two years for the restoration scheme back to agricultural land to be completed.

West Northamptonshire Council will close the consultation period for the plans this Friday, on March 28, with a decision anticipated by the end of April. It has previously allocated the site within the Northamptonshire Minerals and Waste Local Plan for both the extraction of crushed rock and the provision of building stone.