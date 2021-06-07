These are the proposed priorities for West Northamptonshire Council over the next four years

Capping council tax rises at £99, increasing affordable housing and regenerating core town centres form part of a new four-year plan for West Northamptonshire Council.

Described by the authority's new leader, Jonathan Nunn, as a place that 'has the opportunity to create a bright future,' the corporate plan for 2021-25 offers a comprehensive vision of the future where 'everyone thrives'.

The authority's cabinet is set to consider the plan at a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, June 8).

West Northamptonshire Council leader Jonathan Nunn

In the plan, Councillor Nunn states: "By leveraging the combined advantages of our geographical position in the heart of the country with the presence of world class industries such as engineering, motorsport, logistics and financial services, we aim to encourage more firms and organisations to invest and grow in West Northants helping to springboard us to greater prosperity.

"We want to be an authority that puts the environment first and considers the carbon cost in all of our own decision making, but also encourages and supports others to do the same, help us create a cleaner and greener West Northants.

"As a brand new authority we can shape our journey and destination. This plans sets out our immediate priorities for improvement and the focus for our future ambitions.

It sets out six key priority areas that the new administration has set to guide policy, service planning and budget setting going forward.

These are: 'green and clean', improved life chances, connected communities, thriving villages and towns, economic development and robust resource management.

Members are asked to approve the plan subject to further review, consultation and stakeholder engagement on the detailed implementation of the priorities within the services, and delegate to the chief executive, final approval in consultation with the leader.

Councillor Nunn continued: "Our first task must be our Covid-recovery, fully restoring all of our services, adapting to new ways of working and helping us to build back better and to drive our economic recovery.

"We need to continue to make improvements to our children's services and will achieve this by working with the recently establised Children's Trust and with schools to raise educational performances."

Under 'clean and green', it includes looking to be carbon neutral by 2030, holding a climate summit in the first few months and accessible green space for all.

Under improved life chances, it includes increased aspirations in young people and investment in new schools and provision.

Under connected communities, it includes improved road, rail and bus networks and enhand broadband and mobile connectivity.

Under thriving villages and towns, it includes regenerating core town centres, safer communities with less anti-social behavour and improving standards of privately rented homes.

Under economic development, it includes increased inward investment, a framework for long-term economic growth and increasing the number of visitors to attractions.

Under robust resource management, it includes the robust scrutiny of spending and open and transparent decision making and financial prudence underpinning long decisions and plans.