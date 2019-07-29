These are the Northamptonshire MPs with minister roles after Boris Johnson's government reshuffle

As the dust has settled on the Conservative party leadership race, almost half of Northamptonshire's MPs are part of Boris Johnson's new government as ministers.

The new Prime Minister has been shuffling the ministerial 'pack' since being voted in as Theresa May's replacement last week.

Three of our county's representatives in Parliament have been promoted from their roles, with South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom the headliner after being made Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The former Leader of the House of Commons tweeted that she was 'delighted and honoured' when her appointment was announced on Wednesday (July 24).

Northampton North's Michael Ellis has been moved from his role as Minister of State for Transport to Solicitor General.

The Solicitor General oversees the work of the law officers departments such as the Crown Prosecution Service and Serious Fraud Office, as well as considering unduly lenient sentences, and taking action when there has been a contempt of court.

Boris Johnson outside Number 10 after becoming the new Prime Minister. Photo: Getty Images

Mr Ellis said: "I look forward to working with the Attorney General to play my part in making law and politics work together at the heart of the UK constitution."

Finally, Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris has taken Mr Ellis' old job as transport minister, with particular responsibility for cycling and walking.