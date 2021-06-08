These are all of the proposed changes for Northamptonshire's parliamentary constituencies under electoral map shake-up

The Boundary Commission for England has published its initial plan to make the country's parliamentary constituencies fairer. Photo: Getty Images

Two of Northamptonshire's parliamentary constituencies could get a new name under proposals to change England's electoral map in 2023 published today (Tuesday, June 8).

Wellingborough would be expanded to the northeast to include Raunds and be renamed to 'Wellingborough and Raunds' in the Boundary Commission for England's initial plan.

Other significant changes include Wollaston becoming part of South Northamptonshire, Finedon joining Kettering, Northampton South expanding to the south and Northampton North growing to the east.

Boundary Commission Secretary Tim Bowden said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of parliamentary constituencies might look like.

"But they are just the commission’s initial thoughts. Help us draw the line to make the number of electors in each Parliamentary constituency more equal.

"Each constituency we recommend is required by law to contain between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, meaning there will be significant change to current boundaries.

"We want to hear the views of the public to ensure that we get the new boundaries for parliamentary constituencies right.”

In the suggested changes for Northamptonshire, Daventry would take areas from Wellingborough from Hardwick to Isham and South Northamptonshire would take from Grendon to Wollaston.

Corby would also be renamed officially to Corby and East Northamptonshire although current MP Tom Pursglove already refers to the consistuency by that name.

Changes would also be made to Northampton's two constituencies, with the North taking much of the east of the town from Abington to Rectory Farm and parts of Semilong.

While the South would take a chunk of Abington from Billing Road to Kettering Road and much of the south of the town from South Northamptonshire, including Upton, Swan Valley, Wootton, Brackmills and Great Houghton.

South Northamptonshire would gain parts of Daventry including the Heyfords, Harpole and Rothersthorpe, while Daventry would take in return the Boddingtons, Edgcote and Eydon.

The review was formally launched in January as the commission tries to ensure the number of electors in each constituency is as equal as possible, with the number of constituencies in England potentially going from 533 to 543.

Visit bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on August 2.

People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies. There will be a further two rounds of consultation in 2022.

Following the conclusion of all three consultation periods, the Commission will look at all the evidence received and form its final recommendations to be presented to Parliament by July, 2023.

Full list of proposed changes for Northamptonshire:

Daventry gaining from South Northamptonshire: (from west to east): the Boddingtons, Appletree, Edgcote and Eydon.

Daventry gaining from Wellingborough and Raunds: (from west to east): Hardwick, Orlingbury, Wilby, Little Harrowden, Great Doddington, Hill Top and Isham.

Kettering gaining from Wellingborough and Raunds: Finedon

Northampton North gaining from Northampton South: much of east Northampton including (from west to east) Abington, Weston Favell, Standens Barn, Bellinge, Billing, and Rectory Farm; and parts of Semilong from Grafton Street north to St Andrews Road.

Northampton South gaining from Northampton North: parts of Abington from Billing Road north to Kettering Road.

Northampton South gaining from South Northamptonshire: much of south Northampton including (from west to east) parts of Duston, Upton, Swan Valley, Camp Hill, Merefield, Collingtree, Hardingstone, Wootton, Brackmills and Great Houghton.

South Northamptonshire gaining from Daventry: (from west to east) the Heyfords, Bugbrooke, Harpole, Kislingbury, Gayton, Rothersthorpe and Milton Malsor.

South Northamptonshire gaining from Wellingborough and Raunds: (from west to east): Grendon, Easton Maudit, Bozeat, Strixton and Wollaston.