‘The status quo is unacceptable’: Shadow Secretary for Justice visits ‘incredible’ Northampton abuse services

On Thursday (February 23), the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice visited Northampton to meet those from the “incredible” services for domestic abuse survivors.

Steve Reed joined Parliamentary candidate Lucy Rigby on the visit, to find out more about the work around the county and discuss issues of rising domestic violence.

It provided an opportunity to hear about the changes needed to ensure victims can escape the abuse and perpetrators are put behind bars.

Lucy, the Labour Party’s Parliamentary candidate for Northampton North, said: “It was incredibly important for us to come together to discuss violence against women and girls – particularly the low charge rate for domestic abuse crimes.

“The current status quo is completely unacceptable as we see far too many victims drop out of the justice system in the county, and we need to ensure victims get the support they need and perpetrators are put behind bars.”

“We all know the courage it takes to report domestic abuse in the first place and many go unreported. It is incumbent all survivors are supported and their cases move forward with successful prosecution.”

Lucy says Steve was “100 percent behind the agenda” and it was a great opportunity for him to meet the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS), Voice, and Eve.

“It’s really important the local police and criminal justice system bring domestic abuse crimes to court in a timely way,” she added.

“We don’t want to see hearings delayed, which is unfortunately all too common. Slow justice is really traumatic for victims – particularly for them to prepare for a court hearing and it be moved, which can result in delays for years.”

The Labour parliamentary candidate praised the “incredible services run by incredible people” and expressed her admiration for the work they do.

Steve put forward his dedication to ensuring the situation is improved for domestic abuse survivors.

When asked what the main takeaway from the gathering was, Lucy said: “Labour has an approach that prevents crime, punishes criminals and protects communities.

