A shop owner in Northampton town centre says a 24/7 bus lane is “killing his business” by ticketing his delivery drivers - with some owing a whopping £1,500.

The owner of Norman News, Vishal Patel, has criticised West Northamptonshire Council's (WNC) 24/7 bus lane camera in the Drapery over its ticketing process.

The camera has been in operation since February 2021 and permits buses, taxis, licensed hire drivers to drive in the Drapery at any time. Delivery drivers are also allowed to use the street but only between the hours of 6pm to 10am.

Vishal Patel says the council's 24/7 bus lane camera in the Drapery is 'killing' his business

It is believed the camera fines any delivery driver for entering the bus lane, even during the permitted hours. Drivers then need to appeal the ticket with the council.

This issue has left five of Vishal’s suppliers threatening to stop deliveries.

The owner said: "The council is not helping at all to run business. They're making it difficult for us to survive. They think of themselves and how they are going to get the money.

"The delivery drivers aren't going to come. There's no solution at the moment. How do I run my business if nobody is delivering? It's affecting me. Shelves are empty. I think this could kill my business.

"This is making it more difficult to come into the town centre. There are four shops empty on the Drapery. Why? Because there is a problem here. The council don't want to help the businesses here in the town centre. Other shops are being affected."

Vishal has called for the council to either switch off the camera permanently, or just between the loading hours of 6pm to 10am.

He added: "I just want people to understand that this council aren't helping business owners."

Vishal's milk supplier, J N Dairies, currently has an outstanding debt of £1,500 with WNC after being ticketed 44 times.

The milk supplier said: "The hassle, the paperwork, the appeal process and everything... we will probably stop delivering to Norman News.”

WNC was contacted for comment on Wednesday (February 1).

