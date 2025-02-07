'The area can't cope' - Neighbours speak out against plans for 19-bed supported living unit in Northampton

Plans to convert a Northampton home into a 19-bed supported living accommodation have been submitted to the council, despite backlash from neighbours.

The change of use application covers Dayspring House, at 1-3 Hester Street in Semilong. According to plans submitted by applicant Smiley Homes Ltd, the converted building could house up to 24 people if approved.

Hilary Scott, who lives in a 140-year-old detached house which would become semi-detached to the complex, said: “It’s massive overdevelopment and not suitable for a residential street. It’s not suitable for Semilong, which has already got too many HMOs and hostels.

“These streets were built for family homes, not as dumping grounds to make money off. It would add more than 20 people to an area that already can’t cope.

Dayspring House, 1-3 Hester Street, could be converted into supported living accommodation which could house up to 24 people. (Image: Hilary Scott)

“If the council wants more families to live here, as we have for 21 years, they can’t allow development like this in a residential street. It’s pushing families out of the town centre.”

Paul McIntosh, another resident on Hester Street said: “The street’s as full as it goes. There’s a strain on an ageing sewage system that we have problems with already.

“The parking in the street is also a massive problem. What time you come home from work will depend on whether you can park on your street or not. My vehicle has been broken into a couple of times when it’s not near the house.”

Further concerns were raised by another member of the public about the building’s ‘insufficient facilities’ for the number of people set to live there. A previous application from Smiley Homes to transform the property into 10 one-bedroom flats was rejected by the authority in September last year, as it failed to provide an acceptable standard of amenity.

Plans for the 19-bed supported living accommodation include the use of a new four bedroom semi-detached house (in yellow), which received planning permission last year and has not yet been built. (Image: Smiley Homes Ltd)

The objection also went on to share worries that the company could be trying to build a HMO “under false pretences”. The agent for Smiley Homes has denied this.

According to blueprints submitted alongside the planning application, the three-storey property would have one shared kitchen/dining and a communal living room on the ground floor.

The rest of the 19 supported-living bedrooms, each with their own ensuites, would take up the rest of the space. An additional staff bedroom, toilet and office room would also be situated downstairs. Four of the bedrooms have been marked as two-person occupancy.

A small parking court will be provided behind the home according to plans, however concerns have been raised that the new access will take away already limited on-street parking for existing residents.

Other documents submitted by consultees note the lack of a planning statement from the application, therefore giving no explanation of the background, what type of supported living is proposed, what additional facilities may be required and why the proposed extension is needed.

Objections have also been submitted by Northampton Town Council and Northamptonshire Police.

The agent for the application, Archi-tec Architectural Design, said more information would be attached to the application in the future.

They said: “I can confirm that this is not a HMO, my client is looking to get supported living units. This would obviously be conditioned by the planning department should the application be approved.

“There is, I believe, a need for supported living units in Northampton, and we’re awaiting a formal response from the council in relation to this.”

Final comments on the application from members of the public are due next Thursday, February 13. Ward councillors for the area say they have called-in the application and expect it to be debated at a future planning committee.