The 10 most fly-tipped streets in Northampton during 2024, as more than 18,000 incidents reported

Information obtained by Chronicle & Echo via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has confirmed the number of fly-tipping incidents reported to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) from October 2023 to September 2024.
In total, across the whole of the West Northamptonshire area, 18,310 incidents were reported. This compares to 14,871 in the same time frame in 2021/2022 and 16,409 in 2022/2023.
During the most recent time period, of the more than 18,000 fly-tipping incidents, a whopping 16,281 were reported in the Northampton area. Daventry saw 1,507 reported fly-tips and South Northamptonshire 522.
Also revealed by the FOI, the 10 streets where the most fly-tipping reports originated from have been revealed, including how many reports from each street.
Below are the 10 streets with the most reported fly-tipping incidents in Northampton in 2024.
(Report any fly-tips to WNC on its website here).
