Take a look at photos of how the final phase of a controversial £54.5m road runs through precious Northampton woodland

Persimmon Homes is currently progressing with the final phase of the North West Relief Road (NWRR), set to be completed by the end of 2025, which runs from the Windhover pub in Kingsthorpe through to New Sandy Lane next to Harlestone Firs.

In partnership with David Wilson Homes, they are also building 3,000 new homes on Dallington Fields, with 300 earmarked as ‘affordable’.

Chronicle & Echo recently visited the site to take pictures and get a better understanding of how the development is taking shape. Our pictures show how the landscape has dramatically changed as the final phase of the NWRR is constructed through parts of Harlestone Firs, where 1,800 trees were felled to make way for the new road. The developers have promised to replant 8,000 new native trees and shrubs but no replanting timeline has yet been provided.

Conservative councillor Sam Rumens (Kingsthorpe North ward) says he is not convinced the road will provide any relief at all.

Councillor Rumens said: “Though I am not convinced the NWRR will provide any relief to Kingsthorpe – in my view, it is merely an access road for housing – we now need to see this project completed in full as soon as possible. We can’t have a road to nowhere.

“More fundamentally, we need to continue on the pathway to getting a proper orbital road built, most likely connecting the area near J16 of the M1 with the A43 around Moulton/Sywell.

“Northampton needs a proper orbital road system, and until it has one, our potential for economic growth will be held back, and both road users and others in Kingsthorpe and beyond will continue to suffer from increased pollution, congestion, and journey times.”

On the NWRR, Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, previously said: “Subject to Persimmon’s progress, the adoption process, and any unforeseen delays that may be encountered – we may be in a position to open the new road by the end of 2025.

“Once completed, it will create an unbroken link across the western side of Northampton between the A508 and the A4500. Its aim is to accommodate housing growth at Dallington Fields, reduce congestion on overcrowded roads through nearby villages and parts of Northampton, while improving road connectivity.”

The Althorp Estate, which owns Harlestone Firs, is reportedly behind schedule on the tree planting project despite having a two-year timeline for completion. In emails seen by Chronicle & Echo, they anticipate that planting will begin in the New Year, possibly by spring. However, nothing has yet been officially confirmed to Chronicle & Echo as we await further details. Persimmon Homes has also been asked about the replanting process timeline.

On the tree felling and replanting, a WNC spokeswoman recently said: “The land is privately owned and is being carried out on behalf of the landowner, largely in preparation for the construction of a section of the North West Relief Road as approved under the outline planning permission. The application was subject to ecological and arboricultural reports which assessed the impact and set out the necessary mitigation which will see significantly more trees planted than those removed. None of the trees on Harlestone Firs are protected, and planning permission is not required to remove them.”

A Persimmon Homes spokeswoman said: “Once complete, it'll be up to 3,000 houses (developed by both Persimmon Homes and David Wilson Homes), with 10% to be transferred to a housing association partner for rent and shared ownership. 100 of the 300 affordable homes will be owned and managed by West Northamptonshire Council, the remainder by a housing association.

“Of the 328 homes on the first phase, there will be 81 Charles Church properties and 224 Persimmon properties. This does not include the homes provided by David Wilson. Phase one is expected to be completed three years from starting on site.

“There will also be public open space, which will include formal sports pitches, wildlife areas, walking, cycling and bridleway trails and equipped play areas.”

Take a look here at drone footage recently taken of the site.

