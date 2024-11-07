Students in Northampton 'feel lied to' as university tuition fees set to rise next year

Earlier this week, the Government announced that tuition fees in England will be rising for the first time in almost a decade for university students next year.

Maximum fees for standard full-time courses will rise by £285 to £9,535, after they were frozen in 2017. This comes as universities across the country have warned of financial pressures due to sector challenges and a significant drop in the number of overseas students.

The Labour party said it is “taking the difficult decisions to fix the foundations of the higher education sector” and will deliver a major package of higher education reform next year.

Computer Science student Artjoms Mihailovs, 18, said he felt "lied to" over the fees. He said he would've looked for an apprenticeship instead if he had known about the increase.

A university spokesperson said it welcomes the Secretary of State’s pledge of wide-spread reform in higher education and that seven years of no increases in England has “drastically eroded” the real value of tuition fees.

The new maximum fee, a 3.1 percent rise from the previous price, will apply to all new students and those continuing their studies. Student loan repayments will not start until graduates reach the Government-set earning thresholds.

Computer Science student Artjoms Mihailovs is currently studying for his foundation year at the University of Northampton. He said he would have considered doing an apprenticeship instead if he had known that fees were going to rise.

He said: “I think it’s just going to make it harder to pay it off, especially with the interest. On top of the massive debt, they’re just adding even more stress and pressure so it’s quite unfortunate, but there’s nothing I can really do.

Rey Foster, a student studying Esports at UoN, said he wasn't too concerned about the tuition fees increase at the current amount.

“I feel a bit lied to because they promised a lot of things and then came back with taxes on everything. If I found out sooner I wouldn’t be here.”

Enrikas Dabasinskas, 19, who studies Biomedical Science said: “The rise in tuition fees isn’t even enough to justify supporting universities. So it’s just not beneficial to anyone.

“It’s just like a short-term solution for a long-term problem, but it’s really just making everything worse, frankly. If anyone was already teetering [on if they want to go to university] it’s definitely going to put people off.”

Aaliyah Raji, an 18-year-old marketing student said: “I feel like most of us are already struggling to pay off accommodation and everything like that, so just them rising it up again feels like we’re all going to struggle more and be even more in debt.

The university recently announced that discussions about a second round of voluntary redundancies will take place in November.

“It’s just really frustrating because we can’t even do anything about it. [If I knew about the fee increase] I don’t think I would’ve applied. I think now I see why people are leaning to more degree apprenticeships rather than going to uni - it just seems better.”

"I'm a first year so I get two years of it. I don't think it's that bad, obviously I'd prefer if it didn't change."

“I’m a first year so I get two years of it. I don’t think it’s that bad, obviously I’d prefer if it didn’t change.”

He did welcome the changes to the maintenance loan saying he could definitely “do with more” help. The maximum fund will uplifted by £317 a year for students living away from home to account for inflation.

First year Psychology student Rida Raji, 18, said she thought the course wasn’t worth the current £9,000 price tag. She said that many of her lectures are still held online, and she feels that she’s not getting “the full experience” she signed up for.

“Why is [Keir Starmer] telling me I have to pay more for the tuition fees when I’m already paying like £9,000? I know it’s only by around £200, but it all adds up. If you want to continue education that’s a lot of debt unless you get grants.”

18-year-old David Raili is a first year student in the Creative Film, TV and Digital Media Production course at UoN. He said: “I think for a lot of people it hasn’t really dawned on them how much money they really are spending on university.

“If I knew that I’d possibly be paying even more money to come here I’d probably get a bit discouraged and change my mind or look at other options, but I guess that’s too late for me now.”

Darcie Horton, 20, on an adult nursing course, said the increase was “a bit of a joke”.

“I can barely afford to live at the minute so it doesn’t help. I try not to think about [the debt]. It probably wouldn’t have affected me going to uni because I always knew I wanted to go and the course I do you had to go either way.

“I think the additional costs will dispel people and it’s like they’re making education more of an ‘if you’re rich you can go’ kind of thing.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Universities have been placed at major financial risk after years of neglect by the previous Conservative Government, leaving students and taxpayers to count the cost. This Government is taking the difficult decisions to fix the foundations of the higher education sector and deliver change for the benefit of students and taxpayers alike.

“It’s not a choice we wanted to make, but the Tories irresponsibly eroded their financial sustainability and we’ve had to act now for next year to stop institutions collapsing. We will support students and universities by raising maintenance loans and tuition fees in line with inflation for one year, keeping students on their courses and stabilising universities, before we deliver a major package of higher education reform next year.”

A University of Northampton spokesperson said: “Universities are acutely aware that any Government proposals to increase fees will be an important factor in the decision-making process for someone considering a degree. Students should be assured that this week’s announcement is not going to increase the amount they pay each month after they graduate and are earning above £25,000, and the university’s financial guidance team is standing by to offer expert support.

“A university education is an investment, as people who learn more, earn more, with graduate salaries rapidly overtaking non-graduates and producing positive outcomes for students from less advantaged backgrounds.

“After seven years of no increases in England, the income from domestic tuition fees has not kept pace with inflation. This has drastically eroded the real value of tuition fees and maintenance loans by around a third, which is completely unsustainable for universities and students.

"We welcome the Secretary of State’s pledge of wide-spread reform in higher education and the Government’s recognition of our vital contribution to the economy, society, industry and innovation.”