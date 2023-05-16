The new Mayor of Northampton has been appointed at Northampton Town Council’s annual Mayor Making Ceremony.

Councillor Stephen Hibbert was appointed as the 783rd Mayor of Northampton at the ceremony on Monday (May 15).

Cllr Hibbert is joined by Elizabeth (Liz) Cox as Mayoress and Councillor Paul Joyce and his wife Mylissa Joyce will be appointed as Deputy Mayor and Mayoress.

Cllr Hibbert holds a particular interest in homelessness and rough sleeping and health and wellbeing. He is active in local resident associations, a trustee of two charitable organisations and secretary and member of Northampton & County Club.

He has been a Town Councillor since the council’s formation in 2021 and represents the Riverside Ward.

Liz hails from Northampton and has connections to many local businesses, including the Northampton & County Club, where she holds the position of deputy chairman.

Cllr Hibbert said: “I am honoured to have been elected as the Mayor of Northampton and feel extremely proud to be part of a civic tradition which spans over 800 years.

“Liz and I are very much looking forward to getting out into the community and meeting as many people as possible during my year in office.

“We have an exciting year ahead, with plenty of events and engagements already in the diary and I will also be raising funds for Spencer Contact, who make a huge difference to those in need in and around Northampton.”

Spencer Contact is operated by local Christian volunteers, who collect unwanted furniture and household goods, clean and repair them as necessary and redistribute them to anyone experiencing poverty or hardship.

During the Mayor Making Ceremony, which also serves as Northampton Town Council’s Annual Council Meeting, a word of gratitude was extended to the outgoing Mayor, Councillor Dennis Meredith.

Cllr Meredith and his Mayoress Rona Meredith attended 309 engagements and raised more than £14,000 for his chosen charities, St Vincent de Paul and the Army Benevolent Fund. He also introduced the Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Community Contribution, honouring individuals and organisations.