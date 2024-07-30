South Midlands Authorities launched to unite region and drive economic growth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local leaders from across the South Midlands have joined forces, establishing a new group to champion economic growth by supporting businesses, improving skills, and enhancing career opportunities.

The newly established South Midlands Authorities group represents the entire region, covering Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes City, North Northamptonshire, and West Northamptonshire councils. South Midlands Authorities will also oversee the work previously managed by the Central Area Growth Board, the Growth Hub and Careers Hub.

The region is considered as a national leader in driving business growth and delivering job opportunities. It’s home to over 77,000 businesses which are already supported by local authority economic development teams and partners.

The new partnership will ensure a more joined up approach so the whole region benefits from economic growth, with stronger opportunities available to unlock funding and attract investment into the region.

Three people conversating and the south midlands authorities logo

The South Midlands Authorities will soon be launching their collaborative branding and simplified new web platform, enabling users to access business advice, skills knowledge and careers support all in one place.

Business support is available to all businesses in Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, North and West Northamptonshire including:

· The South Midlands Growth Hub – who provide free business support and advice, access to grant funding, and an extensive resource library to every business across the area.

· The South Midlands Careers Hub – who work with employers and careers leaders in schools and colleges, to provide career insights and guidance to young people and help prepare them for their transition from education to the workplace to improve careers outcomes for young people.

South Midlands Authorities will also be recruiting for a Business Board to support the economic work across the local authority areas and ensure a strong business voice for the area. For more information see: https://www.semlepgrowthhub.com/business-board-recruitment/

Cllr Pete Marland, Co-Chair of the South Midlands Authorities and Leader of MK City Council said: “We need strong partnerships like these to drive economic growth and boost job prospects in our city and across the region. Along with our neighbours, we’re proud to be leading the way and delivering for our businesses. However, we cannot be complacent, and this partnership shows our collective motivation to boost the region’s economic prospects, improve skills and support young people into work.

“The South Midlands Growth Hub, and the South Midlands Careers Hub have worked tirelessly to support businesses and schools, while actively collaborating with business partners. With the Careers Hub and the Growth Hub united under the South Midlands Authorities, it will enable this work to continue, strengthening relationships between the six local authorities to boost growth regionally.”

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said:

“This partnership between our six local authorities reflects the increasingly strong relationships we are developing to drive economic growth and investment across our region.

“Having recently taken on the hosting of the South Midlands Growth Hub and Careers Hub we’re excited to be part of this new partnership and pleased to be steering this important work forward on behalf of all partners.”

Ruth Roan, South Midlands Growth Hub Manager

“This development showcases the important role the South Midlands Growth Hub has in supporting businesses to overcome their challenges, realise their potential, and generate growth. In the past year alone, we have awarded over £1.9 million to businesses across the region.

The launch of the South Midlands Authority enables us to continue acting on the strong relationships we already have with each local authority. It is a natural continuation of the collaboration the South Midlands Careers Hub and ourselves have demonstrated over the past 12 months to unite skills and business support to achieve economic success.

We’re excited to continue to act as the intelligence resource for businesses and represent the wonderful variety of businesses and industries we have across the South Midlands.”

ABOUT SOUTH MIDLANDS AUTHORITIES

The South Midlands Authorities (prev. the Central Area Growth Board) is a partnership between the local authorities of Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedford Council, Luton Council, Milton Keynes City Council, North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council.

Since 2018 the Central Area Growth Board had worked alongside the Growth Hub and the Careers Hub to coordinate and strengthen cross-boundary working across the region.

Following the government announcement for Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) functions to be hosted by local authorities from April 2024, the Growth Hub and the Careers Hub are now being hosted by West Northamptonshire Council, on behalf of the six South Midlands councils. This transition from LEP to local authorities presented a new opportunity to consolidate the South Midlands Authorities (formerly known as Central Area Growth Board) the Growth Hub and the Careers Hub under a unified brand in order to better serve the region.