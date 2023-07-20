Solar farm with 100,000 panels will be built on farmland in the open countryside of Northamptonshire

A solar farm that could power thousands of homes has been unanimously approved by councillors.

The Glassthorpe Solar Farm will be built on farmland off Brington Road, north of the M1 in Flore and near Little Brington.

EDF Energy Renewables said the farm of 99,840 solar panels will be used to produce up to 49.9MW of electricity which will be fed into the National Grid.

A solar farm that could power thousands of homes has been unanimously approved by councillors. (Pic: EDF)

Darren Cuming, from the company, said the power could power more than 10,000 homes once it is operational.

Planning officers had recommended the project was approved and West Northamptonshire Council’s strategic planning committee gave it the go-ahead at a meeting on Tuesday.

That was despite concerns from countryside charity CPRE Northamptonshire, which said it was “harmful” to the environment because of the agricultural land that will be used.

The committee was told small animals will still be able to graze underneath the panels and that it will result in a net gain of biodiversity on the site.