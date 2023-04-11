A skate park which some angry neighbours said would affect residents’ “mental health” and act as a magnet for drug users has been approved.

The park was proposed by Brackley Town Council and will be built on grassy land next to the town’s leisure centre.

The vast majority of the comments received by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) from residents were in favour of the project.

However, some said they were left “incredibly disappointed” the town council had not asked them about the project personally rather than announcing it on its Facebook page.

Another dissatisfied resident wrote to South Northamptonshire MP Dame Andrea Leadsom.

They said Brackley was a “huge” place following recent expansion and that it should be considered for somewhere else in the town.

Others told WNC that the “absolutely fantastic addition” was welcome, and another said the skate park was a “much talked about and long overdue facility”.