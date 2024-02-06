Six CCTV cameras installed in two Northampton neighbourhoods in a bid to stamp down on criminal activity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of six CCTV cameras have been installed across two neighbourhoods in Northampton in a bid to stamp down on criminal activity.

The cameras, funded by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) with support from the Government’s Safer Streets fund, have been installed in Blackthorn and Bellinge following reported high levels of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity including drug-dealing, assaults and shoplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council says Blackthorn and Bellinge have “disproportionately” high crime levels and that part of this is due to the “prevalence of alleyways, underpasses and deprivation”.

Six CCTV cameras have been installed in Bellinge and Blackthorn.

Camera locations

Blackthorn Road, Blackthorn

Black Bridge Court, Blackthorn

Behind the shopping area in Blackthorn

Fishponds Road, Bellinge

Fieldmill Road, Bellinge

Billingmead Walk, Bellinge

WNC has also used £99,000 of funding to improve safety in these areas by installing new lighting in underpasses and providing a youth project to engage young people and divert them from criminal activity.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services at WNC, said: “Keeping residents safe is one of the council’s top priorities and we have invested significantly to improve areas which have historically been hotspots for anti-social behaviour and where we have been told that people feel unsafe.

“It is fantastic to see the positive impact this work is already having on the lives of residents and local businesses and communities, and we look forward to continuing to work with partners to further reduce criminal activity across West Northamptonshire."