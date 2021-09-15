Shops, cafe and a microbrewery could all open within stable block at Delapré Abbey in Northampton

Year's extension to convert 19th-century stable block into spaces for creative business

By Jack Duggan
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 2:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 2:34 pm

Delapré Abbey in Northampton has been given a year's extension by the council to complete its plan to convert a 19th-century stable block.

Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust (DAPT) wants to turn the buildings, currently used for storage, into spaces for creative business or for retail, a café and a microbrewery.

An agreement was reached with Northampton Borough Council in February 2020 for a lease on the building as its on council land, based on several conditions being met by August 7, 2021.

That date was missed due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic so a year’s extension was approved by West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet during a meeting last night (Tuesday, September 14).