Shops, cafe and a microbrewery could all open within stable block at Delapré Abbey in Northampton

Delapré Abbey in Northampton has been given a year's extension by the council to complete its plan to convert a 19th-century stable block.

Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust (DAPT) wants to turn the buildings, currently used for storage, into spaces for creative business or for retail, a café and a microbrewery.

An agreement was reached with Northampton Borough Council in February 2020 for a lease on the building as its on council land, based on several conditions being met by August 7, 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delapre Abbey