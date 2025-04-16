Sexist and racist tweets from account belonging to Northampton Reform UK election candidate resurface

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK has chosen not to comment on the contents of the Twitter account, found in the name of their Hunsbury candidate.

Sexist and racist tweets from an old account belonging to a Northampton Reform UK election candidate have resurfaced.

Ronald Firman, who is standing for the Hunsbury ward in the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) May elections, made offensive posts on the social media platform Twitter, now known as X, between 2017 and 2018. The remarks include suggesting throwing a refugee out of a plane, jokes about the KKK, and misogynistic comments about women.

Reform UK has declined to comment on the tweets. Mr Firman, who is also a parish councillor for East Hunsbury, has not responded to requests from the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The X account was active between 2017 and 2018, when a series of offensive posts were made. Image: @RonFirman2 on X

The account does not appear to have been used since February 2018.

Reform UK was asked by the LDRS if they were aware of the X account held by the candidate and what their position was on the content that was shared publicly. The national party said it would not be commenting on the tweets.

Party leader Nigel Farage previously told the LDRS during his visit to Northamptonshire that the ‘professionalisation’ of the party meant all candidates standing in the county had been vetted and he was confident that they had “great people standing”.

In the last 24 hours, a Reform candidate in Aylesbury was suspended by the party after posting offensive material.

Reform UK celebrated the launch of their Northamptonshire local election campaign at Kettering Leisure Village on Wednesday (April 3), with a visit from leader Nigel Farage.

At the time of publication, Mr Firman’s Reform UK candidate Facebook profile is still active. His new Reform UK X account has been made private in recent days.

