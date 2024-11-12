Seven sites could be sold by West Northamptonshire Council as it looks to shrink its estate and raise funds

The council has said that several of its assets have been identified where disposal would be “beneficial”, as it will help the Council secure useful outcomes for the community, either through income or directly, whilst reducing its costs. It explains that there is a risk of vandalism and financial impacts of holding a property empty if nothing is done.

The report outlines proposals to dispose of a number of non-operational buildings and small parcels of land that have no identified use by the authority. Where capital receipts would be generated, these would aid the WNC’s ability to fund capital works or transformational revenue work.

The sites that are on the chopping block include:

Former Bolton House, Wootton Hall Park, Northampton

The council is expected to sell a parcel of land directly behind the Mereway Ambulance Station, which used to house a property which was previously occupied by the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) for artifact storage. WNC stated that the tenants vacated the building several years ago and Bolton House has since been demolished.

It adds that no service use for the land has been identified and that selling the land would be the best course of action.

Ridgeway House, Towcester

The former council residential care home, on Swinneyford Road, was closed earlier this year, despite pleas from families to keep it open, after it was deemed to be “no longer fit for purpose”. WNC says it has explored options for using the site to meet wider service needs, but has found no use.

“As with any vacant property, it is important that a decision on the future use of the property is made swiftly to avoid, or at least minimise, any risk of anti-social behaviour or damage to the building fabric that can sometimes happen,” the report added.

The building is likely to be demolished by future purchasers and redeveloped. The former care home is expected to be sold on the open market.

Land off Dallington Grange, Northampton

The council currently owns around 128 acres of land at Dallington Grange, Northampton. It intends to sell off a parcel of just under seven acres, which forms part of a larger 3,000 home residential development which already has outline planning permission.

The small area of land has been retained and reserved by the council for the provision of 100 affordable homes and will be sold to meet the county’s housing requirements.

Welford Pocket Park, Welford

Welford Parish Council has approached the WNC to seek a transfer of its pocket park, which is currently under lease to them. The authority says that it has concluded that social, recreational and community assets tend to be more suitable for ownership and management by the communities that they serve.

The transfer would be completed for a nominal fee of £1, which is in line with previous transfers. Welford Parish Council has been actively managing the site for the last 26 years and confirmed that it is willing to meet all reasonable costs associated with the transfer.

Stonepit Open Space, Northampton

East Hunsbury Parish Council has requested that WNC vary restrictions on the Stonepit Open Space site, which was transferred to them in 2022, so it is able to use the site for parking for the Danes Camp Medical Centre.

It is proposed the transfer would include a requirement for the Parish Council to pay WNC any commercial income it receives from use of the land as car parking.

123 Watling Street, Riverside Resource Centre, Towcester

The Riverside Resource Centre in Towcester is currently used by Adult Services to provide day care facilities, however they will be relocated to the Forum in 2025 and no additional service need has been identified for the centre. Towcester Community Larder and two other community groups also occupy the building.

Nowhere suitable has been identified as an alternative site for the groups, so the Centre has been proposed to be reclassified as a building for community use for seven years. However, 123 Watling Street, which is part of this site but physically detached from the main building, is proposed to be sold on the open market. It says it would likely be converted into or demolished and replaced by a house.

WNC has also noted its intention to sell off a brownfield site currently in its ownership, however the exact location of this has been kept confidential within council documents.

The report will be presented to the authority’s cabinet next week (Tuesday, November 19), where it is recommended that they authorise senior council directors to begin disposing of each of the aforementioned sites.

1 . . Seven sites have been identified to be disposed of by West Northants Council, as the cabinet is set to discuss options next week. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS) Photo: Nadia Lincoln LDRS Photo Sales

2 . . Land behind the Mereway Ambulance Station is set to be sold on. Credit: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

