Seven-bed HMO approved in Northampton neighbourhood despite objections from members of the public

Plans to convert a Northampton family home into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) for up to seven people have been approved by the council, despite objections.

The HMO transformation in Stimpson Avenue, Abington, received 22 letters of objection from members of the public ahead of its appearance in front of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Planning officers recommended that members grant planning permission for the plans submitted by the applicant, G&S Property Group. The proposals were called in for debate at a public meeting by ward Councillor Zoe Smith.

Speaking at the planning committee on Thursday August 7, Cllr Smith raised concerns that the number of tenants proposed would result in overdevelopment of the property. She also said the increase in occupation would likely create additional demand for parking in an area that is known to have little capacity available on the street.

Though WNC Highways raised no formal objections, it did note that increased demand for spaces could lead to increases in double yellow line parking and unsafe practices, which should be considered in relation to the safety and amenity of existing neighbours.

Speaking on behalf of G&S Property Group, agent Carianne Wells told planning members: “It’s becoming more and more apparent that many landlords are exiting the rental sector for smaller HMOs that are becoming less viable due to rising utility costs.

“This is turn places a greater need for the growing market in larger HMOs. The owner of this property shares our passion in providing a well-designed, spacious, well-managed co-living property.”

Councillors voted to grant permission to the application, in line with officer recommendations.