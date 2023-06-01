A proposed children’s home that neighbours said has left them “terrified” should get planning permission, a council has said.

Regional Therapeutic Homes wants to use the dormer bungalow in Greenhills Road, Northampton, as a children’s home for seven to 18-year-olds and submitted a second application in March after pulling one just before Christmas.

At the time, its agent said the first had attracted a “barrage of objections” and would be “too weak” to get planning approval.

An amended plan filed in March should be passed, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said.

The house would be extended to create four bedrooms, with another bedroom with an extended dormer in the roof space and another that would replace a conservatory.

The house’s garage would be converted into a utility room, office and bathroom. Its driveway would be extended to accommodate three cars. Two full-time staff would be employed at the home at any one time.

The application will be decided by WNC’s north planning committee after Kingsthorpe North councillor Sam Rumens asked for it to be considered by the committee. He said residents were concerned about traffic and potential overdevelopment of the site.

Previously, nearby residents said they worried about “delinquents [living] slap bang in the middle of a family and senior citizens’ environment”.

Another comment on the most recent application said: “Please take into consideration most of the neighbours around here have lived here many years and do not need a car park right on the front door step.”

Kingsthorpe Parish Council also said it should be refused on the grounds it would be built in an “unsuitable location” and would “unbalance the make-up of the community”.

A total of 17 people have objected to the plan going ahead.