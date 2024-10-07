Sentences for unlicensed Northampton HMO landlords increased after appeal dismissed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The landlords of unlicensed HMOs in Northampton will now have to pay larger fines after their appeal against a conviction was dismissed by a court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original prosecution, which took place in December 2022 at Northampton Magistrates Court, saw two landlords fined £275,000 and £35,000 for breaches under the Housing Act 2004. Both defendants had appealed their sentences to the Crown Court, with the hearing taking place on September 20, this year.

Mr Recorder A Jack, who presided over the appeal, dismissed the case. According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), he said that this was a “criminal enterprise involving houses in multiple occupation” and condemned the dangerous fire safety violations involved, stating they were both “illegal and dangerous, posing a risk to the lives of tenants and neighbours”. He described the case as an “extremely serious instance of illegal enterprise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original £275,000 penalty has now been increased to £329,524 and the £35,000 penalty to £73,524. Costs were also awarded to the council, and the defendants have been given one month to pay the fines.

Northampton Crown Court

The case, which began in 2019, involved properties that were unlicensed and posed serious safety risks, putting tenants' health and wellbeing in direct danger.

Councillor Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at WNC, said: “This case underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of residents in West Northamptonshire. The outcome demonstrates that we will take firm action against those who neglect their responsibilities and put tenants at risk.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Private Sector Housing Team’s dedication and their successful efforts in tackling such serious breaches.”