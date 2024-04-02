Secretary of State visits Northamptonshire farm park as part of tourism celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tourist attractions across Northamptonshire showcased their offerings for a national celebration of English Tourism during English Tourism Week at the end of March.

This year's theme for English Tourism Week was 'Supporting tourism, the heart of our communities,' and the campaign aimed to raise awareness of the tourism industry and highlight the quality and value that English tourism can offer.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and MP for Daventry, Chris Heaton-Harris said, “Right at the centre of the country, and at the centre of some of the country’s most historical events, Northamptonshire offers 20 millions visitors a year the best blend of history and countryside.”

Chris Heaton Harris MP with new born goats at Mini Meadows Farm

The MP visited Mini Meadows Farm Park in Welford, during English Tourism Week, “Exploring the local attractions we have to offer in Northamptonshire is always a highlight for me as an MP, and a recent visit to Mini Meadows Farm perfectly exemplified why. The combination of educational insight and entertainment made for a great experience for the whole family. National Tourism Week underscores the dedication of attractions to make sure that visitors have a great time when visiting our region, and Mini Meadows Farm embodies this commitment, offering a well-rounded and enjoyable experience.”

Ben Barraclough, Mini Meadows Farm Owner had a vision back in 2008, to turn an empty field into a small business selling rare breed chickens. Mini Meadows has since expanded to 12 acres of Northampton countryside, with a range of animals, adventure soft play and farm cafe.

Tourist attraction marketing expert, Rochelle Reilly who works for tourism marketing firm, Talking Tortoise said, "English Tourism week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the impact that tourist attractions have on the local community. From providing jobs to positive spill-over effects in the community, our local attractions are a fundamental part of the community’s identity.”

