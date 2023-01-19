Rubbish in alleyway off Market Square in Northampton finally cleaned up

An unsightly alleyway in Northampton with refuse issues has finally been cleaned up.

The alley off Market Square, next to Boots, has seen overflowing bins and a build up of rubbish over the last few months.

Now West Northamptonshire Council wardens have cleared the area and removed bins that should not be there.

The Emporium Lane alleyway, off Market Square, has been cleaned up. Photo: WNC.

Posting on social media, WNC said: "Spot the difference at Emporium Lane off Northampton's Market Square.

“Our Neighbourhood Wardens have been working with local businesses and commercial bin contractors over a number of months to get this area cleaned.

“The area has been cleared of rubbish, with the bins that should be there emptied, and the bins that shouldn't be there removed.”