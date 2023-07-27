Roads across West Northamptonshire set to benefit from 'future-proofing' treatments

West Northamptonshire Council and its highways service provider Kier have kick-started the annual micro-asphalting programme, which is set to improve the condition of 28 roads across the county.

The preventative road surface treatment targets defects such as surface wear, cracking and minor potholes and will cover 6.1km of the county's roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The micro-asphalt treatment offers a more eco-friendly and cost-efficient process when compared to resurfacing, with a fraction of the disruption – and is set to future-proof roads by up to 10 years. It works to seal the existing road surface, improve its texture and prolong the life of the carriageway.

Road improvement works are set to take place across West Northants

Roads identified for the treatment have undergone a condition assessment and meet the criteria for early intervention at a critical point, before needing replacement. The scheme will take up to three weeks to complete.

It is one of the first moves as part of West Northamptonshire Council’s £28.5m budget to improve roads across the area this year.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are pleased to be working with our partners, Kier, to carry out this efficient service which provides a long-term and cost-effective solution to maintaining our roads. It will enhance our road network for road users for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micro asphalt is a two-phased process used to seal the existing road surface - which involves applying a levelling layer of materials, followed by a surface layer.

Motorists can reuse the road within 30 minutes. Kier then return at a later stage to install ironwork and road markings.

John Coombes, general manager at Kier Transportation, said: “Microasphalt is a highly effective preventative treatment, extending the life of roads before they pass the point of repair. It’s important we balance proactive and reactive maintenance methods as part of an effective asset management strategy, and we look forward to seeing the benefits this important scheme will bring across West Northamptonshire.”

The roads scheduled to receive the treatment include:

Ashwells Lane, Yelvertoft

Brookside Close, Yelvertoft

Oak Lane, Crick

Drayson Lane, Crick

Malt Mill Close, Kilsby

Oldfield Lane, Kilsby

Hillside Road, Nether Heyford

Orchard Way Harpole

Manor Close, Harpole

Shepherds Walk, Harpole

Manor Close Odd’s, Harpole

High Street, Lamport

Booth Lane South, Northampton

Connaught Street, Northampton

Margaret Street, Northampton

Cranstoun Street, Northampton

Charles Street, Northampton

Crawford Avenue, New Duston

Bants Lane, New Duston

Melrose Avenue, New Duston

Cameron Crescent, New Duston

Franklin Crescent, New Duston

Trevor Close, New Duston

Lovat Drive, New Duston

Cameron Drive, New Duston

Trevor Crescent, New Duston

Lyncrest Avenue, New Duston

Windsor Road, New Duston

The process is weather dependent and cannot take place in the event of rain. Residents will be informed 48-72 hours before work is due to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad