Roads across West Northamptonshire set to benefit from 'future-proofing' treatments
West Northamptonshire Council and its highways service provider Kier have kick-started the annual micro-asphalting programme, which is set to improve the condition of 28 roads across the county.
The preventative road surface treatment targets defects such as surface wear, cracking and minor potholes and will cover 6.1km of the county's roads.
The micro-asphalt treatment offers a more eco-friendly and cost-efficient process when compared to resurfacing, with a fraction of the disruption – and is set to future-proof roads by up to 10 years. It works to seal the existing road surface, improve its texture and prolong the life of the carriageway.
Roads identified for the treatment have undergone a condition assessment and meet the criteria for early intervention at a critical point, before needing replacement. The scheme will take up to three weeks to complete.
It is one of the first moves as part of West Northamptonshire Council’s £28.5m budget to improve roads across the area this year.
Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are pleased to be working with our partners, Kier, to carry out this efficient service which provides a long-term and cost-effective solution to maintaining our roads. It will enhance our road network for road users for years to come.”
Micro asphalt is a two-phased process used to seal the existing road surface - which involves applying a levelling layer of materials, followed by a surface layer.
Motorists can reuse the road within 30 minutes. Kier then return at a later stage to install ironwork and road markings.
John Coombes, general manager at Kier Transportation, said: “Microasphalt is a highly effective preventative treatment, extending the life of roads before they pass the point of repair. It’s important we balance proactive and reactive maintenance methods as part of an effective asset management strategy, and we look forward to seeing the benefits this important scheme will bring across West Northamptonshire.”
The roads scheduled to receive the treatment include:
- Ashwells Lane, Yelvertoft
- Brookside Close, Yelvertoft
- Oak Lane, Crick
- Drayson Lane, Crick
- Malt Mill Close, Kilsby
- Oldfield Lane, Kilsby
- Hillside Road, Nether Heyford
- Orchard Way Harpole
- Manor Close, Harpole
- Shepherds Walk, Harpole
- Manor Close Odd’s, Harpole
- High Street, Lamport
- Booth Lane South, Northampton
- Connaught Street, Northampton
- Margaret Street, Northampton
- Cranstoun Street, Northampton
- Charles Street, Northampton
- Crawford Avenue, New Duston
- Bants Lane, New Duston
- Melrose Avenue, New Duston
- Cameron Crescent, New Duston
- Franklin Crescent, New Duston
- Trevor Close, New Duston
- Lovat Drive, New Duston
- Cameron Drive, New Duston
- Trevor Crescent, New Duston
- Lyncrest Avenue, New Duston
- Windsor Road, New Duston
The process is weather dependent and cannot take place in the event of rain. Residents will be informed 48-72 hours before work is due to start.
More information can be found on West Northamptonshire Council's current Highways work page