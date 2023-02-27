Roade Parish Council concerned for community as developer plans 24 houses on green-field site

Roade Parish Council (RPC) has raised objections to a plan by developers to build 24 houses in green fields and is urging West Northamptonshire Council to reject the application.

Snowdon Homes Ltd has submitted plans to build on one hectare of land, which is equivalent to 1.4 football pitches, just off Northampton Road in Roade village. The properties would be built as part of the Government’s First Homes scheme, which gives first time buyers between 30 to 50 percent discount on house prices.

The proposed properties would consist of eleven two-bed and 13 three-bed homes, with two off-road parking spaces per home, according to plans.

The area of land to be used in the development is adjacent to Northampton Road in Roade

RPC said: “Roade has grown by 50 percent since 2011, and the strain on the community is beginning to show. The traffic near the local primary school is very bad, resulting in poor parking and a dangerous environment for the children and their parents. The proposed development is only 150 metres from the school.

“Roade’s amenities, particularly the Doctor’s Surgery are beyond stretching point, and a promise to expand following previous developments has not been kept. The power and in-particular water supply for the village cannot cope with existing new developments, and the gas supply is being repaired for the third time in four years.

“The proposed development will open the flood gates to additional development in and around Roade and will not only destroy the green-field site proposed, but many others and will significantly harm the community and the village feel.

“RPC and the residents of the village have already taken our fair share of the new developments within the WNC area (over 17 percent of the total amount required), and this is an additional requirement that would break the village community and the amenities on which we all rely.

“In 2019, 98 percent of residents agreed the boundary of the village in a legally binding Neighbourhood Development Plan (NDP) and this proposal is outside this area. An agreement to build would mean open season on all green space in and around the villages of Northamptonshire and this is why we are urging WNC to ensure that this development is brought before the planning committee and rejected.

“NDP’s are in place in 32 areas in Northamptonshire and this development puts them all at risk.”

Objections have also been noted on the application portal on the WNC website. One resident said: “Roade has suffered with inappropriate, ill planned and poorly executed housing over the last 20 years. The access road onto Northampton Road is on a bend, check how many people park along there when school starts/ends and the promised infrastructure improvements from previous developments has not materialised. I strongly object to more houses in Roade.”

Snowdon Homes said in its application: “We have demonstrated that this proposal for a fully affordable residential development is in a sustainable location, adjacent to existing dwellings with a proposed housing mix that will ensure it fits into the existing village community.