Here are the top 20 streets in Northampton with the most parking tickets issued to motorists this year.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has issued a staggering 32,000 parking penalty charge notices (PCNs) between January 1 and November 11, 2024.

WNC has revealed it made a total of £1,107,342.55 from parking tickets this year. In comparison, the council made around £1 million from parking fines in 2023.

Parking tickets in Northampton cost £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days, or £50, reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days, according to the council's website.

Abington Street keeps the top spot after 2,089 yellow tickets were handed out between January 1 and November 11, 2024. On the same street in 2023, 2,410 tickets were issued, in 2022, it was 2,209, in 2021, it was 1,677, in 2020, it was 1,663, and in 2019, it was 3,833.

The top 20 most ticketed streets in 2024

Here are the streets where the most parking tickets were issued this year:

Abington Street, Northampton – 2,089 Cliftonville, Northampton – 1,817 St Giles Street, Northampton – 1,291 Wellingborough Road, Northampton – 1,190 Derngate, Northampton – 993 Guildhall Road, Northampton – 927 Cattle Market Road, Northampton – 881 Mercers Row, Northampton – 756 Dunster Street, Northampton – 644 Bridge Street, Northampton – 630 Somerset Street, Northampton – 508 Castilian Street, Northampton – 501 Woodhill, Northampton – 476 St Edmunds Road, Northampton – 460 Victoria Road, Northampton – 458 Overstone Road, Northampton – 450 Sheep Street, Northampton – 439 Hazelwood Road, Northampton – 422 Great Russell Street, Northampton – 392 Spencer Parade, Northampton – 381