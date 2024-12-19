Revealed: Top 20 most ticketed streets in Northampton as council makes more than £1 million from 32,000 fines in 2024
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has issued a staggering 32,000 parking penalty charge notices (PCNs) between January 1 and November 11, 2024.
WNC has revealed it made a total of £1,107,342.55 from parking tickets this year. In comparison, the council made around £1 million from parking fines in 2023.
Parking tickets in Northampton cost £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days, or £50, reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days, according to the council's website.
Abington Street keeps the top spot after 2,089 yellow tickets were handed out between January 1 and November 11, 2024. On the same street in 2023, 2,410 tickets were issued, in 2022, it was 2,209, in 2021, it was 1,677, in 2020, it was 1,663, and in 2019, it was 3,833.
The top 20 most ticketed streets in 2024
Here are the streets where the most parking tickets were issued this year:
- Abington Street, Northampton – 2,089
- Cliftonville, Northampton – 1,817
- St Giles Street, Northampton – 1,291
- Wellingborough Road, Northampton – 1,190
- Derngate, Northampton – 993
- Guildhall Road, Northampton – 927
- Cattle Market Road, Northampton – 881
- Mercers Row, Northampton – 756
- Dunster Street, Northampton – 644
- Bridge Street, Northampton – 630
- Somerset Street, Northampton – 508
- Castilian Street, Northampton – 501
- Woodhill, Northampton – 476
- St Edmunds Road, Northampton – 460
- Victoria Road, Northampton – 458
- Overstone Road, Northampton – 450
- Sheep Street, Northampton – 439
- Hazelwood Road, Northampton – 422
- Great Russell Street, Northampton – 392
- Spencer Parade, Northampton – 381
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.