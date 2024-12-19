Revealed: Top 20 most ticketed streets in Northampton as council makes more than £1 million from 32,000 fines in 2024

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:47 BST
Here are the top 20 streets in Northampton with the most parking tickets issued to motorists this year.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has issued a staggering 32,000 parking penalty charge notices (PCNs) between January 1 and November 11, 2024.

WNC has revealed it made a total of £1,107,342.55 from parking tickets this year. In comparison, the council made around £1 million from parking fines in 2023.

Parking tickets in Northampton cost £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days, or £50, reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days, according to the council's website.

Top 20 most ticketed streets in Northampton as council issues over 32,000 fines in 2024

Abington Street keeps the top spot after 2,089 yellow tickets were handed out between January 1 and November 11, 2024. On the same street in 2023, 2,410 tickets were issued, in 2022, it was 2,209, in 2021, it was 1,677, in 2020, it was 1,663, and in 2019, it was 3,833.

The top 20 most ticketed streets in 2024

Here are the streets where the most parking tickets were issued this year:

  1. Abington Street, Northampton – 2,089
  2. Cliftonville, Northampton – 1,817
  3. St Giles Street, Northampton – 1,291
  4. Wellingborough Road, Northampton – 1,190
  5. Derngate, Northampton – 993
  6. Guildhall Road, Northampton – 927
  7. Cattle Market Road, Northampton – 881
  8. Mercers Row, Northampton – 756
  9. Dunster Street, Northampton – 644
  10. Bridge Street, Northampton – 630
  11. Somerset Street, Northampton – 508
  12. Castilian Street, Northampton – 501
  13. Woodhill, Northampton – 476
  14. St Edmunds Road, Northampton – 460
  15. Victoria Road, Northampton – 458
  16. Overstone Road, Northampton – 450
  17. Sheep Street, Northampton – 439
  18. Hazelwood Road, Northampton – 422
  19. Great Russell Street, Northampton – 392
  20. Spencer Parade, Northampton – 381
