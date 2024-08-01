REVEALED: The 10 most fly-tipped streets in West Northamptonshire as Northampton is highlighted a hotspot area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Northamptonshire Council revealed the most fly-tipped streets over the last 12 months in a Freedom of Information request

There have been more than 17,000 fly-tipping incidents reported in West Northamptonshire within the last year as Northampton is revealed as the hotspot for littering problems.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has revealed the top ten streets with the most fly-tipping in the county between July 1 2023 and 2024.

The authority reported that it dealt with 17,227 reports of fly-tipping in the 12-month period- an average of 47 incidents a day. This is a slight increase from the same time period the year prior, coming in at 16,668 instances.

A mattress left on the side of the road in Greatmeadow, one of the top ten most fly-tipped streets in West Northants.

It said the most fly-tipped streets were:

Semilong Road- 672 incidents Billing Brook Road- 569 Greenwood Road- 337 Barley Hill Road- 278 Greatmeadow- 267 Essex Street- 242 Alcombe Road- 236 Baker Street- 158 Somerset Street- 136 Kingsley Park Terrace* (WNC cannot give a figure but can confirm it is in the top ten)

The worst ten streets for fly-tipping are all located within Northampton itself. This trend is also reflected on a larger scale with the five wards with the highest number of fly-tipping incidents also being located in Northampton.

Castle ward, in the centre of Northampton, was the worst coming in at 3,343 reports in the 12 months.

Semilong Road in Northampton had the highest number of fly-tipping incidents from July 1 2023 to 2024.

Councillor Danielle Stone commented: “The ward Councillors in Castle ward report fly tipping all the time and are really fed up with it. It reflects badly on the town, on the Council and sits badly with regeneration schemes.”

Councillor Jamal Alwahbi said of his ward being the worst for litter: “We have suggested solutions to WNC on many occasions, but they just don’t listen. More neighbourhood wardens with smaller areas to look after would help.

“Providing landlords with efficient collection services could alleviate some of the waste management issues. It’s crucial for local authorities to engage with community feedback to foster an environment where residents feel their concerns are addressed and their quality of life is a priority.”

The highest penalty for fly-tipping in Northampton is now £1,000, up from £400. This comes after WNC rolled out increased fines for environmental crime in February this year.

A spokesperson for West Northamptonshire Council said: “WNC spends in the region of £3million per annum keeping public land clear of litter and fly tipping and continue to work with partner organisations to try to tackle the ongoing issues in these locations and allocate our limited resources to the areas most in need.

“We will continue to take enforcement action where we have robust evidence to do so. Residents can support this work by disposing of their waste correctly and by providing us with statements and evidence such as Ring doorbell video footage or other information. “We would like to remind our communities that depositing waste is unlawful and help to educate them to dispose of their waste using the correct channels. We provide a service to help our residents dispose of their refuse and recycling and also have a bulky waste collection service where residents can dispose of unwanted large household items which are collected from outside their home.”