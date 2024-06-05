REVEALED: Take a look at who the bookies are backing to win seats in Northampton in the upcoming General Election
The data has been compiled by leading odds comparison site Oddschecker and suggests there could be a few changes after voters go to the polls on July 4.
Here are the odds according to Oddschecker for all the Northamptonshire constituencies and the implied probability of winning given by the respective odds.
Here's an analysis of each constituency in Northamptonshire, according to Oddschecker:
Northampton North
Labour (1/12 - 86.3%) - Favourite to win
Conservatives (8/1 - 10.4%) - Second favourite
Reform UK (50/1 - 1.9%)
Lib Dem (125/1 - 0.8%)
Green (150/1 - 0.6%)
Northampton South
Labour (1/3 - 68.4%) - Favourite to win
Conservatives (9/4 - 28.1%) - Second favourite
Reform UK (40/1 - 2.2%)
Lib Dem (125/1 - 0.7%)
Green (150/1 - 0.6%)
Daventry
Conservatives (3/10 - 68.8%) - Favourite to win
Labour (5/2 - 25.6%) - Second favourite
Reform UK (22/1 - 3.8%)
Lib Dem (66/1 - 1.3%)
Green (200/1 - 0.5%)
South Northamptonshire
Conservatives (8/15 - 59%) - Favourite to win
Labour (6/4 - 36.2%) - Second favourite
Reform UK (28/1 - 3.1%)
Lib Dem (80/1 - 1.1%)
Green (150/1 - 0.6%)
Kettering
Labour (1/2 - 59.4%) - Favourite to win
Conservatives (13/8 - 33.9%) - Second favourite
Reform UK (20/1 - 4.3%)
Green (50/1 - 1.8%)
Lib Dem (150/1 - 0.6%)
Wellingborough and Rushden
Labour (2/7 - 72.6%) - Favourite to win
Conservatives (3/1 - 23.3%) - Second favourite
Reform UK (33/1 - 2.7%)
Lib Dem (100/1 - 0.9%)
Green (200/1 - 0.5%)
Corby and East Northamptonshire
Labour (1/7 - 78.5%) - Favourite to win
Conservatives (9/2 - 16.3%) - Second favourite
Reform UK (22/1 - 3.9%)
Lib Dem (100/1 - 0.9%)
Green (200/1 - 0.4%)
Overall, the odds suggest that Labour is likely to make significant gains in Northamptonshire. However, the Conservative party may still hold out hope in some constituencies, particularly Daventry and South Northamptonshire.
