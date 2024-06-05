REVEALED: Take a look at who the bookies are backing to win seats in Northampton in the upcoming General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Political parties’ odds of winning Northamptonshire seats at the general election have been revealed.

The data has been compiled by leading odds comparison site Oddschecker and suggests there could be a few changes after voters go to the polls on July 4.

Here are the odds according to Oddschecker for all the Northamptonshire constituencies and the implied probability of winning given by the respective odds.

Here's an analysis of each constituency in Northamptonshire, according to Oddschecker:

Labour leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak went head to head on ITV on Tuesday night (June 4).

Northampton North

Labour (1/12 - 86.3%) - Favourite to win

Conservatives (8/1 - 10.4%) - Second favourite

Reform UK (50/1 - 1.9%)

Lib Dem (125/1 - 0.8%)

Green (150/1 - 0.6%)

Northampton South

Labour (1/3 - 68.4%) - Favourite to win

Conservatives (9/4 - 28.1%) - Second favourite

Reform UK (40/1 - 2.2%)

Lib Dem (125/1 - 0.7%)

Green (150/1 - 0.6%)

Daventry

Conservatives (3/10 - 68.8%) - Favourite to win

Labour (5/2 - 25.6%) - Second favourite

Reform UK (22/1 - 3.8%)

Lib Dem (66/1 - 1.3%)

Green (200/1 - 0.5%)

South Northamptonshire

Conservatives (8/15 - 59%) - Favourite to win

Labour (6/4 - 36.2%) - Second favourite

Reform UK (28/1 - 3.1%)

Lib Dem (80/1 - 1.1%)

Green (150/1 - 0.6%)

Kettering

Labour (1/2 - 59.4%) - Favourite to win

Conservatives (13/8 - 33.9%) - Second favourite

Reform UK (20/1 - 4.3%)

Green (50/1 - 1.8%)

Lib Dem (150/1 - 0.6%)

Wellingborough and Rushden

Labour (2/7 - 72.6%) - Favourite to win

Conservatives (3/1 - 23.3%) - Second favourite

Reform UK (33/1 - 2.7%)

Lib Dem (100/1 - 0.9%)

Green (200/1 - 0.5%)

Corby and East Northamptonshire

Labour (1/7 - 78.5%) - Favourite to win

Conservatives (9/2 - 16.3%) - Second favourite

Reform UK (22/1 - 3.9%)

Lib Dem (100/1 - 0.9%)

Green (200/1 - 0.4%)