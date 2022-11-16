Revealed: How many Northampton town centre bus lane fines have been issued and how much has been made

The council has revealed more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of fines have been issued so far this year from a Northampton town centre bus lane.

Chronicle and Echo asked West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for figures relating to the 24/7 bus lane in the Drapery.

Enforcement cameras in the Drapery were switched on in February 2021. Only buses, taxis, licensed private hire drivers are allowed to enter, as well as loading vehicles between 6pm and 10am. Regular motorists are banned.

The penalty charge notices (PCNs) motorists receive are £60 reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days, or £90 if the first payment is missed.

WNC said 11,366 Drapery bus lane PCNs have been issued during 2022 (up to November 14) - the equivalent of around 36 a day.

If all 11,366 people had paid the minimum charge of £30, WNC would have made £340,000. However, so far this year (up to November 14), WNC has been paid £275,156.00 through Drapery bus lane PCNs - that's around £24,000 on average per month. Some fines will be outstanding.

For those who fail to pay, a court case begins. WNC said 318 cases have been registered at court so far this year (November 14).

Since the Drapery cameras went live in February 2021, 40,131 PCNs have been issued (up to November 15). If all 40,131 PCNs had been paid at the minimum £30 charge, WNC would have made at least £1.2 million. WNC has been asked for the total figure.

According to WNC, a total of 4,512 cases have been taken to court since February 2021.

St James’ Road bus lane

WNC issued 35,000 PCNs to motorists driving in the former 24/7 bus lane in St James' Road.

If all 35,000 PCNs were paid at the minimum charge, WNC would have made at least £1 million.

The bus lane camera, opposite Westbridge Garage, was switched off in December following public outcry because of its positioning.