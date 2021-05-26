Retrospective application shines light on solving street lamp concern at village development near Northampton

Toms Court, Collingtree

A retrospective application has been made for three street lamps at a housing development in Northampton where one spills light onto a garden raising concerns from a nearby resident.

The application by Northampton Partnership Homes relates to the site where 21 new affordable houses were recently built at Toms Court in Toms Close, Collingtree.

It is due before West Northamptonshire Council's Northampton Local Area Planning Committee on Tuesday (June 1) and recommended for approval subject to conditions.

A previous report to Northampton Borough Council stated one of the street lamps spills light into the garden of a nearby property outside of the development site in Watering Lane.

The submitted plan showed that there is light spill at up to 2.0 lux. Environmental Health confirmed this level of lighting is acceptable.

The report stated baffles have been fitted to the light and that the shown lux levels are what is achieved with the baffles.

The level of light spillage at 2.0 lux is very low and as this has been confirmed to be acceptable, it is considered the remaining impact must be viewed as acceptable.

In respect of direct glare from the light, while the light as seen in the distance will appear as a bright spot in what was previously a dark view, this is mitigated by the baffle.

Collingtree Parish Council objects to the application. There were also two letters of objection.

The parish council's comments on the original proposal were: 'The lamppost on entering Tom’s Court is fine, the next lamppost within inches of a house needs moving or a shorter version installed, so the household doesn’t have light beaming directly in.

'The final light illuminating a neighbour’s house needs to be shortened and a deflector shroud installed so that the garden has satisfactory (non floodlit) privacy.'

A report to the WN Council planning committee states the application seeks retrospective planning permission for the lamp columns which were not included in the original permission for the site.

The report states: 'Some members will recall that a previous iteration of this proposal was considered by the Northampton Borough Council Planning Committee on March 16, 2021 at which it was deferred for further negotiation with Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) over the positioning of one of the streetlights, due to concerns raised by a neighbouring resident.

'Following on from that meeting, discussions have taken place between officers and NPH, to review the proposal and assess what could be done to overcome the impact on one neighbour in particular, whilst providing sufficient lighting for the new estate.

'The proposals have been reviewed by lighting specialists, independent of but employed by NPH.'

The goes on to state: 'The result of this assessment is the current proposal, which amends the lighting scheme as installed, as follows:

Redirect the street light by 45 degrees further into Toms Court and so away from the neighbouring garden;

Forward throw the lighting optic, this is a setting which will allow the lantern to be adjusted to further direct the light into Toms Court