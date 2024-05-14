RETROSPECTIVE: 12 MPs who have served Northampton since the 1960s

With a general election on the horizon, many voters may be considering who they want to represent them in the House of Commons.
Although Northampton has tended to vote for the Tories in recent years, it has in the past elected Labour MPs.
And last week’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election saw Labour councillor Danielle Stone storm to victory in the ballot box.
Here, we offer a nostalgic look at the Parliamentarians who have served Northampton since the 1960s.
Do you have any special memories concerning any of the MPs we’ve listed? Email [email protected].
1. Do you recognise these Northampton MPs
Do you recognise these Northampton MPs? Photo: NA
2. Reginald Paget - Labour MP for Northampton (1945-1974)
The last MP for Northampton town was Labour's Reginald Paget, a Queens Counsel barrister who served as MP from 1945 until his retirement in 1974. Paget came from a family who had produced five Tory MPs, including his own father, but he joined Labour while at Trinity College Cambridge. He was famous for having the slowest speaking voice in the House of Commons. Photo: Other
3. Maureen Colquhoun - Labour MP for Northampton North (1974-1979)
Maureen Colquhoun was a respected economist and feminist who became Britain's first openly lesbian MP when she won Northampton in 1974. Ms Colquhoun told a newspaper in 1977: "My sexuality has nothing whatever to do with my ability to do my job as an MP." She campaigned to abolish female prisons and decriminalise prostitution, as well as baby creches for female delegates at Labour's annual conference. Photo: NA
4. Michael Morris - Conservative MP for Northampton South (1974-1997)
Michael Morris was the first MP for Northampton South, winning it for the Conservatives in 1994. During his two decades in Parliament, he oversaw the passing of the Maastricht Treaty in the Commons in his role as Deputy Speaker. He lost his seat in 1997 and later that year accepted a life peerage as Baron Naseby, of Sandy, Bedfordshire. Photo: NA