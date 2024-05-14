RETROSPECTIVE: 12 MPs who have served Northampton since the 1960s

2 . Reginald Paget - Labour MP for Northampton (1945-1974)

The last MP for Northampton town was Labour's Reginald Paget, a Queens Counsel barrister who served as MP from 1945 until his retirement in 1974. Paget came from a family who had produced five Tory MPs, including his own father, but he joined Labour while at Trinity College Cambridge. He was famous for having the slowest speaking voice in the House of Commons. Photo: Other