Restaurant in popular area of Northampton caught selling alcohol without a licence

A police officer who endured “completely bizarre and extremely poor” customer service at a Turkish restaurant has urged councillors not to give a restaurant an alcohol licence.

The owner of the Sara restaurant in Alexandra Terrace, Northampton, has applied to sell booze there but allegedly sold alcohol to customers despite not being legally allowed.

Northamptonshire Police licensing officer PC Sandy Tracey and two colleagues went in their free time while off-duty to the Turkish restaurant on April 12 and assumed it had an alcohol licence.

A waiter left Sara restaurant on Alexandra Terrace, Harborough Road and walked towards an off licence in Bective Road.

She subsequently found out it did not have one and said it should not be given a licence to “send a clear message that unauthorised sales of alcohol will not be tolerated in our county”.

She said she and her friends were shown to their table by a “very friendly” man dressed in a tracksuit who spoke no English. They ordered a bottle of rosé wine – on the menu for £21 – and waited for 20 minutes.

PC Tracey saw a waiter leave the restaurant and walk towards an off licence in Bective Road.

They returned and offered a bottle of wine – Barefoot Pink Pinot Grigio – and confirmed they had bought it from the off licence to PC Tracey.

They accepted it as they were all off duty and “did not feel it was appropriate to challenge him at that time”.

She said the service was “very slow”. Once they had finished their meal, their handwritten bill was delivered on a torn piece of paper with “£63” written on it.

According to a letter PC Tracey sent to the authority about the restaurant which had only been open for three months before her visit, she said: “Within a very short time frame we realised the staff clearly had no experience in the hospitality industry as the service was completely bizarre and extremely poor.”

PC Tracey returned to the restaurant on the afternoon of May 10 with another colleague.

It was open but had no customers, when a woman who said she was the manager offered the pair a drinks menu, which included alcohol.

The pair left once they were satisfied it was selling alcohol without being legally allowed to do so.

The officer called the restaurant’s licensing consultant to tell him she would be objecting to an application for an alcohol licence.

He was frustrated, she said, and had been “completely clear” with the restaurant’s staff that it needed one before they could sell alcohol.

According to West Northamptonshire Council, the restaurant’s legal supervisor is Nareman Kadir Ahmed, who has a personal licence issued by Peterborough City Council.

His application, if successful, would allow the sale of alcohol in the restaurant from Monday to Sunday between midday and midnight.

West Northamptonshire Council’s alcohol and gambling licensing sub-committee will be asked to make a decision on the application on 20 June.