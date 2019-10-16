Residents can share views on new town and parish council proposals for Northampton

Northampton residents are being given another chance to share their views on the possible formation of a new town council.

Local government is being reorganised in Northamptonshire following the financial crisis at the county council, with two new unitary councils replacing the county and the seven existing district and borough councils in 2021.

It will mean Northampton residents sharing the same authority – West Northamptonshire Council – as those in Daventry, Towcester and Brackley. All those towns already have an existing town council, and Northampton seems intent on following suit.

A second consultation has now started on two new possible outcomes. The first of which would see all current unparished areas in Northampton being covered by the new town council.

The second option contains proposed new ‘community councils’ for Far Cotton & Delapre, Abington & Weston Favell, Northampton East, Boothville & Parklands, and Kingsthorpe. It would also see the boundaries for Duston Parish Council expanded. The proposed Northampton Town Council would then only cover the urban core of Northampton.

The existing parish councils in Billing, Collingtree, Duston, Great Houghton, Hardingstone, Upton, Wootton, East Hunsbury, Hunsbury Meadows and West Hunsbury are retained in both options.

A Town Council may provide a range of services such as tourism; the upkeep of local parks, open spaces, community centres, greens and footpaths; litter and dog waste bins and entertainment and the arts.

Major services such as social services, highways and education would be provided by the new unitary authority.

A previous consultation that was carried out in spring has helped inform the decision to whittle the choices down to two. This new consultation will run until November 8 on the borough council’s website here.