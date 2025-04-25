Resident criticises ‘Airbnb loophole’ at Northampton town centre home where police were attacked by knifeman

Bodycam footage (bottom right) shows the moment officers were attacked at the Northampton property (left) now at the centre of a planning row.

A Northampton resident has criticised an “Airbnb loophole” at a Northampton home where police were attacked by a knifeman.

A father living in Hazelwood Road has objected to retrospective plans to convert the neighbouring house into short-term lets, after a previous HMO application was refused in 2022.

He said: “The property is currently being let to several tenants who have lived there for about a year – without planning permission.

“I’m terrified this will be approved. This is where two female officers were attacked by a guest wielding a knife, after responding to reports of another guest being assaulted. It was the third serious police incident in about a year. These are just the tip of the iceberg.”

The neighbour went on to criticise the application as an “Airbnb loophole” that allows landlords to dodge planning rules, avoid council tax, and fill homes with short-stay guests.

He said: “As I understand it, by applying for a short-term licence, the owner avoids council tax. Yet police and council resources will likely be needed again – funded by local residents, not the landlord. How is that fair?

“I want to show the harm caused by landlords using the Airbnb loophole through their utter greed.”

He also claimed there were persistent issues with rats, fly-tipping, and even human waste outside the property.

Castle ward Labour councillor Enam Haque also objected, citing noise, anti-social behaviour, and the impact on neighbours.

Responding, landlord Dr Faqir Muhammad said he “deeply regrets” the police incident, but stressed “immediate action” was taken.

He said: “Nearly two years ago, an isolated incident occurred while the property was under the management of a third-party company. Their failure to vet guests adequately led to a serious but singular disruption, which I deeply regret. Immediate action was taken: the management company was terminated, and rigorous tenant screening processes were implemented. Since then, the property has been managed directly, with a focus on safety and community respect. It is now home to long-term tenants – a group of professionals, including teachers – who have lived there peacefully for over a year without incident.

“It is disappointing that a neighbour continues to raise resolved historical grievances, despite clear improvements and good-faith efforts to address concerns. Following the incident, we engaged constructively with this neighbour, believing tensions had been resolved. To now see these outdated claims framed as a personal campaign – ignoring the significant steps taken – is disheartening.”

Responding to the loophole claim, he added: “There has been no evasion of responsibility. We’ve acted lawfully and transparently at every stage, prioritising community harmony.

“Private landlords help alleviate the housing crisis. My commitment is to provide high-quality, responsibly managed housing while remaining open to feedback.”

On maintenance concerns, he said: “Allegations of pests, waste, or unsanitary conditions are categorically false. The property was professionally cleaned daily or weekly during its Airbnb use.”

A WNC spokeswoman said: “We cannot comment on individual applications yet to be determined. All are assessed on their merits against planning policy.

“Residents concerned about issues like waste or pests should report them so we can investigate.”

The target decision date for the application is June 4, with public comments accepted until May 16.