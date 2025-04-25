Repairs FINALLY set to take place on ‘dangerous’ and ‘disgraceful’ roundabout next to M1 motorway near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Repairs are FINALLY set to take place on a “dangerous” and “disgraceful” roundabout next to the M1 motorway near Northampton after months of delays.

The roundabout at junction 16 of the M1, which has been plagued by large, dangerous potholes for many months, has been a huge concern for motorists.

Residents have been voicing concerns about the state of the roundabout for some time, with complaints about its poor condition intensifying over the winter.

One Chronicle & Echo reader said: “I've been complaining about J16 roundabout for years now! So dangerous.”

Here's what the roundabout looked like in March. It has been left to deteriorate for many months but it is now set to be fixed in June.

Another added: “I work at Pannatoni Park and have to use that roundabout everyday – it's absolutely disgraceful.”

This newspaper visited the site in March and found the entire roundabout in disrepair, with significant damage to the surface.

For months, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says it has been working with National Highways to arrange a repair date, but progress had been slow, with a previously scheduled date being scrapped in March after a communication mix-up.

When asked why it has been left to deteriorate to such a poor state and why it is taking so long to fix, a WNC spokeswoman previously said: “This has been part of our long-term programme. The road repairs require approval from National Highways, and we’re working with them to arrange a suitable date. The repair date is yet to be confirmed, and we’ve asked for it to be updated on One.Network once we have more information.”

Now, after months of back-and-forth, work on the roundabout has finally been scheduled.

The repair work is set to begin on June 2 and will continue until June 8, taking place each night from 8pm to 6am. The repairs will include resurfacing the road, repainting road markings, and fixing ironwork on the roundabout.

Although National Highways is responsible for the slip roads adjoining the M1, the section of the roundabout itself is maintained by West Northamptonshire Council.

On the state of the roads across Northampton, a WNC spokesman previously said: “We understand people’s frustration with the condition of the roads. Maintaining them is a significant task, especially during the wet and cold winter months. That’s why we undertake most of the necessary work each year from spring through to autumn, in warmer weather, to prevent repairs from failing.

“It is a real challenge for all councils, including WNC, to balance competing priorities with our limited budgets. In this financial year, we allocated £29 million for highways maintenance, including an additional £10 million of capital investment, but this only stretches so far.”