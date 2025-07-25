West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has rolled out a renewed software licensing agreement with Microsoft, claiming that it will save taxpayers to the tune of £1 million over three years.

The Microsoft Enterprise Service Agreement enables the corporate use of software such as Microsoft 365, data analysis via Microsoft Fabric, and AI tools such as CoPilot.

Councillor Andrew Last of Reform UK, Cabinet Member for HR and Corporate Services, said: “This is great work, reflecting our priority of members and officers working together for a more efficient council.”

A previous agreement had expired on June 30 2025, with the cabinet authorising its replacement at a meeting on June 3, following earlier disruption to the proceedings by protesters from the 1000 Voices environmentalist group.

Citing internal projections, the council says that their negotiations have reduced the cost of the agreement from £1.85 million to a final agreed value of £1.53 million. They claim to have secured savings of more than £320,000 annually over the three-year duration of the agreement.

Responding to a question from Councillor Bob Purser, who expressed hope that AI investment “might lead to a bit of cost savings down the line”, Cllr Last confirmed that the council remains committed to the integration of AI into council operations.

He told the meeting: “I’ve run AI projects myself in other organisations, and made quite significant financial savings.

“You have my assurance that we’ll be pursuing AI with all vigour - we have to do so, however, in a secure manner.”

Efforts to prepare for the lapse of the agreement had begun as early as November 2024, prior to the election of the current Reform leadership, led by the council’s Digital, Technology, and Innovation (DTI) team of officers.

The software will also be used for the delivery of services by the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT).

AI software has rapidly become the industry standard across various industries and public bodies, including in local government.