A grotty house in a busy Northampton neighbourhood which has stood derelict for 25 years has FINALLY been cleared up.

The horrible house in Murray Avenue, Kingsley has been left to wrack and ruin since 1998 after the death of its owner, according to neighbour David Nicholls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house had boarded up doors and windows, overgrown gardens and no one knew what the inside was like – David believed it was full of rats and vermin.

The grotty home in Murray Avenue has finally been cleared up after 25 years of standing derelict

The disgruntled neighbour said that he has been reporting the eyesore to the council since 2008 but to no avail. He even told this newspaper last year that “it's been going on for so long it's become a landmark”.

In June last year, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) told this newspaper that it was investigating but that it was “not the owner” and therefore it was “not their responsibility”.

One year on, this newspaper contacted WNC for an update this week (June 1) and, much to the delight of David, the house has finally been cleared up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news, David said: “I’m relieved. They’ve cleared it out. They did the inside and the gardens as well. It’s been a mess since 1998. It’s a weight off my mind. It’s finally been sorted; my children are grown up [now]!

"My wife hasn’t seen it yet but it’s going to be quite a shock for her to see it clean and tidy.”

WNC explained what has been going on behind the scenes.

A WNC spokesman said: “The next of kin has been located and the property is subject to probate before sale.

“WNC has carried out numerous inspections, including attending this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WNC does not have the powers to take enforcement action under the Empty Homes Legislation. Enforcement notices were served on March 31, 2023 which has been complied with.

"The property is now empty of possessions, refuse, pests and debris. Services disconnected and property secure.

“Having inspected, reports of pests cannot be confirmed from this property as the source there is no food or water source here.