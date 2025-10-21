Rejected plans for new development of 20 affordable homes in Northamptonshire village will now go to appeal

Plans for the affordable and self-build homes (Abbeymill Homes)

The council’s decision to reject a development on the edge of a village, made up of 20 affordable homes, will go to appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The properties were proposed by Abbeymill Homes on a paddock beyond the boundary of Potterspury, near Milton Keynes.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), which received more than 40 letters of objection in response to the plans, turned down the application at a meeting in September, against the advice of council officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final say will now go to a government planning inspector who must assess the scheme on its overall merits. The residential neighbourhood would consist of 20 houses marketed under shared ownership and social rent, and a further three self-build plots on the edge of the field.

The site lies within an open paddock currently used for horse grazing on the edge of Potterspury.

The developer said the project was “much-needed” as it would improve the housing opportunities and choice locally for residents.

However, the parish council previously said there was no local demand to justify the proposals. Ward councillor on WNC, Cllr Ian McCord, also objected to the plans due to the size and location of the scheme within the open countryside, which he said would be non-compliant under the rural exception policy.

Members voted to carry this forward as their reason for refusal, going against initial advice from its own planning team that said the project would be acceptable.

According to the planning inspectorate, comments on the appeal from interested parties are due in by November 14. No decision date has been set at this time.