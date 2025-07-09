Reform leader agrees home and hybrid working CAN stay for staff at West Northants Council

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has confirmed that staff will still be able to continue hybrid and working from home arrangements, despite national messaging from Reform UK that all should return to the office.

According to the authority, the new administration asked for a comprehensive review of its “West Ways of Working” model. Following discussion on the findings by the new Cabinet, led by Leader Cllr Mark Arnull, it has endorsed the current flexible working practices.

The attitudes locally don’t align with the national messaging from the party since it swept up several councils across the country in the May elections. Party leader Nigel Farage previously warned that remote workers in its local authorities should “be seeking alternative careers very, very quickly”, causing concern among many council staff.

Cllr Arnull previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) at WNC’s first annual meeting in May that it was “very much in the interest of the electorate” to see staff working in offices, but added that more investigation into the headcount and office space would be required before any decisions could be made.

West Northamptonshire Council's One Angel Square offices in Northampton.

The review, conducted by senior managers, looked into the different worker types, office optimisation plans, and any financial and workforce impacts. WNC said the findings highlighted the “effectiveness” of the current arrangements across service delivery, staff retention, and costs.

Cllr Andrew Last, Cabinet Member for HR and Corporate Services, said WNC is “committed to fostering a modern, inclusive, and high-performing workplace”.

He added: “As part of our duty of care, we ensure that all staff – whether working from a structured office setting or remotely – are provided with the appropriate tools, guidance, and support to perform their roles effectively.

“Our approach is underpinned by the principle that flexible working must align with service delivery standards and good organisational performance. We will therefore regularly review our working practices to ensure they meet the needs of both our workforce and the communities we serve.

“If it becomes apparent that anyone isn’t living up to the organisation’s expectations, they might be required to be in the office more.”

‘It is a clear sign they are not in control’

Whilst opposition members have welcomed the news that staff will be able to continue flexible working styles, criticism of the new Reform administration and their first “U-turn” has been ignited.

WNC Conservative leader Cllr Daniel Lister, said: “Reform UK came in with bold promises to scrap hybrid working, yet they have already backtracked and chosen to keep the current arrangements in place. It is a clear sign they are not in control and lack any real direction.

“The truth is, flexible working, when properly managed, supports staff performance, helps retain skilled employees, and delivers better value for money. It also helps us recruit the best candidates, which is increasingly difficult in a competitive public sector jobs market.”

He added that reopening old office spaces to bring staff in would be extremely costly “with very little benefit in return”.

Cllr Lister continued: “As well as this early U-turn on hybrid working, Reform UK have yet to set out any clear vision of their own. Instead, they are continuing to deliver the One West Northamptonshire plan developed by the previous Conservative administration. It raises serious questions about what, if anything, they actually stand for.

“Their failure to follow through on such a simple commitment shows just how unprepared they are to lead this council.”

Cllr Sally Keeble, who is in charge of the local Labour group, told the LDRS that the Cabinet’s decision was a “pragmatic approach to a problem that didn’t really exist”.

“Broadly, I think it’s good that the local administration has recognised reality rather than trying to stick to political dogma,” she added.

“Providing services in a diverse and complex community isn’t the same as standing up in Whitehall and spouting all kinds of nonsense. I hope that they continue to tailor what they do to the local realities.”

Cllr Keeble also raised further concerns about uncertainty around the performance monitoring arrangements and said that more clarity was needed on what exactly would constitute ‘not meeting expectations’ and being required back in person.

Lib Dem group leader Jonathan Harris said that home and hybrid working should be seen as a “feature of life” and that Reform’s national messaging on the matter caused unnecessary anxiety for staff.

He said: “Words were shot off without really understanding the full implications and I think once it was poked with a stick a little bit it was evident to the current administration that it was going to cost rather a lot of money potentially to bring people back in.

“It seems to be Reform’s position that it says stuff before really thinking it through and I think that’s probably what we’re going to see as a regular.”

Cllr Mark Arnull has been contacted for comment.