A rebellious Northampton Conservative councillor has spoken out against his own party after claiming he has been “silenced for asking difficult questions” about the controversial Sixfields land deal.

Tory councillor Paul Clark (Billing and Rectory Farm) gave his own party both barrels on Thursday night (May 18) in a rousing speech at a full West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) meeting.

After two years of sitting on the planning and corporate scrutiny committees, councillor Clark has been struck from his position, which he believes is because he has raised “serious concerns” regarding the Sixfields deal.

Councillor Paul Clark made a rousing speech at a West Northamptonshire Council meeting on Thursday (May 18)

A judicial review into the deal between West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town for the land around Sixfields took place in March, but a decision is not expected until a later date.

West Northamptonshire Council approved the sale of the 24-acre site to the football club 12 months ago but rival bidders Cilldara launched a judicial review after their higher offer was turned down. If the judge decides in their favour, the whole bidding process will likely have to start again.

WNC leader Jonathan Nunn responded to councillor Clark asking to see evidence of his concerns before inviting him to meet and discuss the issue further. Councillor Nunn said it was misleading to say that he was being silenced.

Councillor Clark said in his speech: “Fellow councillors, I rise before you today to address a matter of great concern regarding my recent removal from all of my committee assignments.

"For the past two years I have faithfully served on the corporate scrutiny and the Northampton planning committee making valuable contributions to debates and, unlike some, consistently maintaining a high attendance record.

“To my surprise, and disappointment, I discovered my removal from these committees...without any prior notice. This is unacceptable and shows a lack of respect.

"I am confident that fellow members of these committees can attest to the value I have brought to our discussions. Despite this, the leadership has failed to provide me with valid reasons for terminating all my committee duties. The reason offered to me was, I quote, "your interference with the Sixfields land deal”.

“I assumed that by using the word interference he meant scrutiny. But that is my role and my duty as a councillor. Why have committees in the first place? They are not there to nod through important decisions without proper and thorough scrutiny.”

Councillor Clark added: "Truly If these are the justified reasons from the decision makers then I can only conclude that this is a ruthless attempt to silence me, to shut me down, a democratically elected councillor, from asking difficult and sometimes direct questions and so representing my constituents and the people of West Northants properly and responsibly with accountability.”

Councillor Clark went on to say that it would be “disastrous” if anything went wrong with the Sixfields deal and that he “will not be silenced from speaking out and asking difficult questions”.

He said: “Many of you are familiar with the serious concerns surrounding the Sixfields land sale, as well as other questionable decisions that have been made. Time restrictions do not allow me to explain further here.

"We are of course still awaiting the outcome of the judicial review regarding Sixfields, which if we were we to lose it would be disastrous for the reputation of this council and in addition to all the previous losses and expenses add a further cost to the public purse of maybe £500,000 in legal fees.

“So with no just reason to terminate my committee assignments, I propose that I am reinstated to these very same committees.

“In light of recent events, I wish to emphasize that regardless of what transpires, I remain steadfast in carrying out the duties entrusted to me by the people of West Northants.

"I will not be silenced from speaking out and asking the difficult questions when the public interest requires them to be asked.

"I will continue to fulfil the responsibilities for which I was elected, and I urge every member in this chamber to do the same.

"Too many from all political parties are too silent. It is vital that we work together and remain accountable to West Northants people who have placed their trust in us.”

WNC leader Jonathan Nunn demanded that councillor Clark “show the information” of his allegations.

Councillor Nunn said: “Paul, thank you for the work you’ve done on your committees in the last 12 months. I’ve tried so hard to have a discussion. The short discussion we had the other day, frankly I couldn’t get a word in edgeways, it was crammed with threats, insults and all sorts. I offered a meeting, unfortunately you had forgotten. You obviously had a busy day at work and you couldn’t attend that meeting so we couldn’t have that discussion.

"I’ve offered further discussions and you continue to insist [on] referencing Sixfields – you made so many comments about wrongdoing, I just need to see what they are. Show the information. I’ve offered you go to the monitoring officer if you prefer to deal with her, we’ve had no evidence of it.

“This whole ‘I'm speaking the truth’, I don't get it. All I see is a bunch of people [who] have been deceived into the way that you're somehow being shut up. We put our officers and everybody else at your disposal to answer these questions. Be honest with the people who I think you're misleading, Paul.

“My offer to meet and discuss this remains open.”

