Public consultation opens for modifications to Northampton’s local plan

A public consultation has launched asking residents for their views on the modifications made to Northampton’s local plan.

The ‘local plan part two’ is a major planning policy document that will help guide planning decisions throughout Northampton up to 2029.

Following public hearings in November 2021, the Government-appointed planning inspectors have recommended some modifications, before the plan can be adopted by West Northamptonshire Council.

Guildhall in Northampton.

The modifications comprise:

-Main modifications – These are required to make the plan ‘sound’. They involve changes or insertions to policies and text that are essential to enable the plan to be adopted. Any comments on these will be considered by the planning inspectors.

-Additional modifications – these are spelling, grammar, presentational changes and comments which will be considered by WNC.

-Changes to the maps – alterations including boundary changes and deallocations which will also be considered by WNC.

Councillor Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for strategic planning, built environment and rural affairs, said: "The Local Plan Part 2 is a major piece of work which started in May 2016 and is now nearing its final stages.

"I would like to thank all those involved to date who have contributed to the contents of this document and to encourage residents to ensure that the modifications are reflective of feedback.”

Consultation opened on Thursday, July 7, and ends at 23:59 on Thursday, August 18.

Only comments on the modifications to the local plan part two and the associated Sustainability Appraisal and Habitats Regulations Assessments can be considered.