Public consultation on Northampton Local Plan to remain open until mid-December
The consultation relates to two sites
A public consultation on further main modifications to the Northampton Local Plan Part 2 has opened.
In July 2022, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) consulted the public on Proposed Modifications to the Plan as Planning Inspectors considered that these modifications were necessary.
This consultation relates to two sites. The further main modification proposed for the site at The Green, Great Houghton provides additional details on access and connectivity arrangements. The further main modification proposed for the site at Ransome Road reduces the number of dwellings to be provided on the site.
Councillor Rebecca Breese from WNC said: “The plan will guide how we determine planning application in Northampton until 2029, so it’s important we get it right and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed to the plan so far."
Find the documents associated with the plans on the council’s website. Consultation responses can be submitted here. The consultation ends at midnight on December 19.