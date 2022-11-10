Public consultation on Northampton Local Plan to remain open until mid-December

A public consultation on further main modifications to the Northampton Local Plan Part 2 has opened.

In July 2022, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) consulted the public on Proposed Modifications to the Plan as Planning Inspectors considered that these modifications were necessary.

This consultation relates to two sites. The further main modification proposed for the site at The Green, Great Houghton provides additional details on access and connectivity arrangements. The further main modification proposed for the site at Ransome Road reduces the number of dwellings to be provided on the site.

The public consultation is open until mid-December.