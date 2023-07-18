News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

£450,000 worth of machinery to soon hit the roads in and around Northampton to speed up pothole repairs

West Northamptonshire Council should receive the machines either this month or next month
By Nathan Briant
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:14 BST

A plan to borrow £450,000 to buy equipment to speed up how quickly West Northamptonshire Council can fill in potholes has been given the go-ahead.

The plan to buy a JCB Pothole Pro and another Thermal Road Repair (TRR) machine was taken ahead of the authority’s cabinet agreeing to it on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In council papers, it said that was “due to the priority of [the project]” and so they can be used as quickly as possible.

The Pothole Pro (Pic: JCB) The Pothole Pro (Pic: JCB)
The Pothole Pro (Pic: JCB)
Most Popular

The Pothole Pro and the TRR machine will make repairing roads much quicker, the council said.

Earlier this year Councillor Phil Larratt, the cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, visited JCB’s Uttoxeter factory in Staffordshire and took another visit to Stoke to see it being used.

Both machines are expected to be delivered to the council either this month or next month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Larratt said: “Hopefully as a result [of the purchases] the people of West Northamptonshire will see improvements and better repairs actually happening out on the streets.”

He said there will still be emergency potholes that will need to be filled in temporarily and then filled in permanently later but that the equipment will enable the authority to do a “far better job” in places.

Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilNorthamptonJCBStoke