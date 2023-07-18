£450,000 worth of machinery to soon hit the roads in and around Northampton to speed up pothole repairs

A plan to borrow £450,000 to buy equipment to speed up how quickly West Northamptonshire Council can fill in potholes has been given the go-ahead.

The plan to buy a JCB Pothole Pro and another Thermal Road Repair (TRR) machine was taken ahead of the authority’s cabinet agreeing to it on Tuesday.

In council papers, it said that was “due to the priority of [the project]” and so they can be used as quickly as possible.

The Pothole Pro (Pic: JCB)

The Pothole Pro and the TRR machine will make repairing roads much quicker, the council said.

Earlier this year Councillor Phil Larratt, the cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, visited JCB’s Uttoxeter factory in Staffordshire and took another visit to Stoke to see it being used.

Both machines are expected to be delivered to the council either this month or next month.

Cllr Larratt said: “Hopefully as a result [of the purchases] the people of West Northamptonshire will see improvements and better repairs actually happening out on the streets.”