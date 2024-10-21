£2.6 million granted to council to help turn three derelict sites in Northampton into homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three derelict sites in Northampton will soon take steps closer to becoming housing estates, after the council was awarded almost £2.6 million from the Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council has been awarded a total of almost £2.6 million from the Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund, as part of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s One Public Estate programme.

The funding will be used on projects to regenerate three derelict sites across town and create around 250 homes. These are: the former bus depot in St James, the former University of Northampton Avenue Campus and the former Ecton Brook Care Home site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £1,368,000 grant has been allocated to the former bus depot, which will help remedy ground contamination and asbestos at the site. The council says there will also be further work on the site to prepare it for a residential-led scheme.

The former St James bus depot, Ecton Brook Care Home and University of Northampton Avenue Campus will all benefit from Government grants for creating more housing.

A sum of £1,031,500 has been awarded to the former University of Northampton Avenue Campus site, which will be put towards the construction of roads in the site and utility upgrades and will eventually allow residential development.

Finally, a £200,000 grant has been set aside to demolish the the former Ecton Brook Care Home in preparation for a new affordable housing scheme.

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure: “Finding areas for new housing can be challenging and brownfield sites are ultimately the most appropriate but salvaging them is often difficult due to the cost.

“These three sites will provide in the region of 250 new homes for our residents, as part of our drive to meet growing residential demand.”