Protestors gather outside Northampton's Guildhall as councillors debate next move on asylum hotels

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Leader has announced that the authority will look into the next steps for enforcement action against local asylum hotels, following an investigation into a potential breach of planning control.

The council issued planning contravention notices at the start of September to the hotels in Crick, Deanshanger and Flore and confirmed at a meeting on Thursday September 25 that it has now received all of their replies.

Protest groups stood outside the full council meeting on the steps of the Guildhall in support of asylum seekers, ahead of a motion that demanded continued action on the council’s position regarding the ongoing use of hotels.

Anjona Roy, secretary of the Northampton & District Trades Union Council, criticised the authority for “fanning the flames of racism” instead of looking at how they could support the most vulnerable in society.

Anjona Roy, secretary of the Northampton & District Trades Union Council, said she expected more from community leaders to support the most vulnerable in society. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

She said: “I think the whole of the UK at the moment is in a toxic melting pot of racism, and I expect more from the leaders of my community than adding to it.

“I’ve met some of the people who’ve been [living in asylum hotels] that have just been through some of the most horrific and traumatic experiences, only to come to this country and have over 100 people stood outside literally baying for blood.

“To have leaders not looking out for the interests of the most vulnerable in our communities makes me extremely sad. I want [councillors] to think before they speak and I want them to value all the people in West Northants as human beings.”

Speaking in the council chamber, WNC’s Reform UK Leader Mark Arnull said that the hotels were “inappropriate” for the communities they are placed in.

A rally was held outside the full council meeting in support of asylum seekers. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

He said: “We will examine these properly, we will look at these responses and we will find out our next steps. I promise that I will be transparent with where we are.”

Deputy leader James Petter added: “Hotels in our area have been taken out of use without local consultation - that puts direct pressure on housing, schools, GP surgeries, community cohesion.

“The council has duly upheld its planning law. If hotels have been used in ways that breach planning laws, then enforcement is right and proper course.”

Two amendments from the Labour and Lib Dem groups fell, with the West Northants Conservative Leader Daniel Lister, who proposed the original motion, stating that it “seemed to change the motion from planning law to virtue signalling”.

Speaking on the issue later, Labour Councillor Enam Haque said: “We must also be clear that the issue is not asylum seekers themselves, it’s the system. Our role as councillors is not to inflame division, but to show leadership.”

Councillor Jonathan Harris, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, asked where refugees and asylum seekers would go if hotels were closed and said they needed to “join up the dots”.

However, a further amendment tabled by Councillor Ian McCord passed, which added that the previous administration did not enact any of the actions they were asking from Reform, which he branded “hypocrisy”.

Councillor Lister said: “We have a long and well-publicised stance on this, declaring that the levels of use were not acceptable. We actually mean what we say, we want to back our officers, demand real consultation and put communities first, not party politics.”

WNC first announced its legal and planning action on the asylum hotels in light of Epping Forest District Council’s court case, which will conclude with a full injunction hearing in October.