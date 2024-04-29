Proposals including increasing cost of post 16 education travel in West Northamptonshire to be discussed at cabinet meeting
A number of proposals relating to post 16 education travel are set to be discussed at a West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) cabinet meeting.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday May 7 at the council chamber in Towcester.
One of the agenda points for the meeting is to discuss changes to the home to school travel policing for post 16 education.
A public consultation was held for this earlier this year and it received 785 responses, according to WNC.
The council says the proposed changes are to help “meet the increased demand and operating costs the service has experienced over the last two years, whilst at the same time attempting to create a fairer system and exploring opportunities to give greater flexibility for parents, support our young people’s independence and help to promote sustainable travel”. The council adds that the proposals will “help maintain consistency with the Council’s Home to School Transport Policy for children of statutory school age”.
The proposals include an increase to the cost of a post 16 bus pass, an increase in the use of personal travel budgets, personal travel budget for sole transport and redefining transport start and finish times in line with education providers.
Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste said: “We want to make sure that we are providing the best and most cost-effective service for residents and one which is fair and efficient for all who use it.
“We have considered the views of parents, carers, and young people following feedback from the consultation and are putting forward recommendations which seek to ensure the service continues to meet the needs of our community.”
Cabinet members will discuss the proposed changes and, if approved, the changes will come into effect from September this year.
Also on the agenda for the council meeting is the response to the scrutiny review of Voi e-scooters, the homelessness and rough sleeping strategy for the next three years, Northampton Market’s development plan, SEND transformation and more.
